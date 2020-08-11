A landmark structure in Watertown was the first project on the list of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program to be completed so far.
The Lincoln Building, 89-99 Public Square, has been under restoration for the past eight years by owners Washington Street Properties and Purcell Construction.
The five-story facility is being converted to new office space.
Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul toured the Lincoln Building on Friday.
“You could see the possibilities,” she said in a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s an anchor building. It’s beautiful what you’ve done.”
The Lincoln Building received $825,000 of the $10 million the city was awarded in 2017 through the state’s DRI program.
Tenants include Boots Brewing Co., Foy Benefits, Lincoln Loft, Marcy’s Spa, Thousand Islands Insurance Agency and Vigilante Yoga.
In addition, the Lincoln Building hosts the Co-Working Innovation Center, where tenants can conduct business, hold meetings and use a kitchenette.
Others who occupy space inside the structure are a lawyer, mortgage company and four photographers.
Brian H. Murray, owner of Washington Street Properties, bought the Lincoln Building in 2012 with Purcell Construction from a Long Island corporation for $500,000.
In November, Mr. Murray estimated that he would invest about $6.8 million in the building at this point.
It’s great seeing progress made on the Lincoln Building despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The health care crisis has slowed work on other DRI projects, and we encourage organizers to pick up the pace.
The north country has been reopening after several months of lockdown orders.
This will hopefully rejuvenate the local economy, which should enable the other DRI projects to proceed. A renewed downtown will work wonders in Watertown for many years to come.
