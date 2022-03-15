The novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed health care personnel to the limit for the past two years.
One significant challenge has been to keep people who are immunocompromised safe from exposure. Medical staff members also have needed to find effective ways to treat them if they become infected.
To help with this effort, the American Red Cross periodically tests for coronavirus antibodies in people who donate blood. Plasma from individuals with high levels of antibodies can be used as convalescent plasma for those with weakened immune systems.
“While the Red Cross works to ensure doctors have access to this treatment option for the most critically ill patients facing COVID-19, blood donations are still needed daily to help cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders. The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable and those interested in giving are urged to make a blood or platelet donation appointment. All who donate in March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics. They’ll also be entered in a raffle for two tickets to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles,” according to a news item published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The Red Cross first tested donations for [coronavirus] antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the program was discontinued. But with the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek more treatments and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. So the Red Cross is resuming this program. Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. [Coronavirus] antibody test results will be available one to two weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.”
Donating blood is essential at all times of the year. And with the Red Cross testing to see what levels of antibodies someone may have, this is a good time to do so. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to make an appointment.
