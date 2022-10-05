For more than six decades, the St. Lawrence Seaway has further cemented the link between Canada and the United States by enhancing commercial activity in both nations.
In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower joined Queen Elizabeth II to officially open the Seaway. Completing this major project made it possible for ships from the Atlantic Ocean to reach ports along the Great Lakes.
These ships not only deliver items needed by businesses in the broader region. Their movement through the Seaway’s locks and canals attracts spectators from near and far.
There have been plans for more than a decade to update the Seaway Visitor Center at the Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Federal, state and local authorities held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in Massena on the new facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved $8.4 million for the project, with an anticipated completion date of late 2023.
“Since its creation over half a century ago, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway has become a model of international cooperation, an economic gateway to America and an indispensable part of our national economy,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter P.M. Buttigieg said during the event, according to a news release from the USDOT. “From grain to steel, the Seaway delivers American goods to the world and brings resources to our shores. This new visitor center will build understanding of the Seaway’s vital role in our economy and our history.”
Completing the Seaway was a true engineering marvel. It allows shipping from the Atlantic Ocean to Duluth, Minn., along Lake Superior — a total of 2,038 nautical miles.
Initial funding from the U.S. government to develop the Seaway was approved in 1952. The International Joint Commission — a body that advises Canada and the United States on water-usage regulations, approves project applications and resolves disputes between international parties — issued an order 70 years ago this month for construction of the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam, which stretches from Massena to Cornwall, Ontario.
“The new visitor center is going to make for a far more robust, far more informative and far more memorable visit for all those visitors as they discover this unique destination in New York state and the international region. We are absolutely thrilled and we at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce look forward to partnering with you to help the countless visitors discover this new visitor center,” St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon said at last week’s event, according to the Watertown Daily Times article.
“I think [the Seaway Visitor Center is] going to tell a story that needs to be told about this unique element of our continents. For a better part of the century, the Seaway has connected North America to the world to become a vital part of our international supply chain,” Buttigieg said. “Every year, the Seaway supports more than 230,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada, which generates $35 billion in economic activity, targeting a better course for an entire region on both sides of the border.”
This new facility will enhance the experience of people visiting the Eisenhower Lock. The Seaway has been vital for international commerce, and the center will be a boost for tourism.
