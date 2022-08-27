Students are now heading off to college. But before parents watch them take the leap and commit to a huge financial obligation, there are things to be considered.
Is college the best option? Is your child ready for college? And more importantly, are you all ready for the bill that will be a ball-and-chain burden for years to come?
College certainly provides an opportunity for students to learn valuable lessons and increase their likelihood to have a successful career. But many small colleges now operate much more like a business that has only one objective: Lure a student to its institution to boost enrollment numbers.
If a student is attending a larger university that doesn’t have to worry about declining enrollment, chances are that the college doesn’t have an ulterior motive — its enrollment numbers are safe, and the institution doesn’t have to worry that it might have to close for good. Also, such colleges probably have a stricter admissions policy and don’t lose enrollment numbers by turning away weaker students. But if a student is attending a smaller private institution, chances are there is a looser admissions policy.
Now consider that over the past several years, more and more small private colleges have been closing throughout the country, and the following are just some examples. In 2019, three small colleges in Vermont shuttered their doors for good: Green Mountain College closed due to shrinking enrollment and financial issues, and St. Joseph’s College and Southern Vermont College closed mainly because of financial issues. In 2021, Concordia College in New York — and the largest of the aforementioned schools with more than 1,500 students enrolled — closed due to financial issues caused by the pandemic.
College closures due to low enrollment and/or financial issues are not restricted to the Northeast. Lincoln College in Illinois, which opened its doors in 1865, closed this year due to the financial issues caused by the pandemic and a ransomware attack.
In this neck of the woods, North Country Community College in Malone, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University probably haven’t faced a similar crisis due to their larger size and/or status.
Paul Smith’s College, a school that has the distinction of being the only private college in the Adirondacks, has survived several rounds of skating on thin ice. Talk of possibly being forced to close has been the scuttlebutt of administrators and faculty in the past decade.
In 2014, the college was forced to cut its staff by 12% due to declining enrollment. And that’s the key word these days: Enrollment.
If enrollment numbers become the primary driving force in a college’s recruitment mindset, the result is akin to a scam operation. Think about it for a moment.
It starts when a small private college realizes its very survival is in jeopardy and a sink-or-swim mentality engulfs the institution’s hierarchy. The bar for admissions standards is set at a low level, and a team of recruiters embark to distant communities, mainly rural and inner cities, preaching the gospel of the benefits of higher education.
“Come to our college,” they say. “This is your opportunity to be educated and lead a successful life.” They are promised plenty of support on their academic journey — part of the strategic bait.
And many easily swayed youngsters follow the tune of those pied pipers. These young students and their parents sign on the dotted line and become a new enrollee to the college. And then the school’s marketing staff, not unlike a good salesman, gets a pat on the back.
As it turns out, many of these students either don’t belong in college and/or just aren’t prepared for the academic challenge, and chances are that these endangered colleges do not have the budget and resources to offer remedial classes or a strong support staff. As a result, these students either fail or get low grades.
Along the line, as students teeter on edge of failure; the college’s retention staff picks up where the salesman left off and attempt to convince a student to stay at the college. And the main reason for that is because the student is in reality just another enrollment statistic and the college’s numbers must be maintained.
Faculty members who teach basic classes such as freshman composition are faced with having some students who lack basic skills for academic success. Some schools claim to offer help for these students. However, with a limited budget, the duty of helping weak students falls on peer tutors who do not have the capability to give the necessary help.
From there, the students — or commodity — are either convinced to stay in college and are promised help (that rarely comes) or become dejected and drop out. Of course, the college bill must still be paid, and it’s not cheap. Unfortunately, the cycle keeps going, and the recruitment teams simply go back to work to lure a new crop of students.
Fortunately, students have other options besides college, such as a trade school or other means such as the workplace to learn a craft or skill. Those students who are still in high school may want to consider attending BOCES, which offers a plethora of skill-oriented courses.
Attending college is an extremely worthwhile endeavor — but only if an institution of higher education does everything in its power to ensure students benefit from the experience and are not just another enrollment number. The message here is to be mindful of the tune being played by college recruiters.
Many small private schools now have practically an open door admissions policy — if you want to commit to paying the bill, you’re welcome to attend — so don’t be fooled before signing on the dotted line and being led down the wrong path. In other words, make an educated decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.