When he is sworn into office as Jefferson County sheriff in January, Peter R. Barnett will take over an agency that has been competently and efficiently run for the past eight years.
Colleen M. O’Neill pledged to do her best to reform the department when she ran for the position in 2014. She excelled in restoring the public’s confidence in local law enforcement.
O’Neill announced earlier this year that she wouldn’t seek a third term. She has been a reassuring presence in county government, and the level of professionalism that the Sheriff’s Department exudes will serve as a lasting legacy to her leadership.
By 2014, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was attracting headlines for the wrong reasons. Sheriff John P. Burns had by then become a lightning rod for controversy. Incidents surrounding his behavior and that of some of his deputies raised questions about the department’s effectiveness.
Burns opted in 2014 not to seek a fourth term as sheriff. He died earlier this year at the age of 62.
O’Neill accepted the challenge to improve the department’s image and operations when she entered the 2014 campaign for sheriff. Over the next eight years, she focused on the law enforcement needs of the county and how to best lead the members of her agency.
It seemed as though becoming Jefferson County sheriff was O’Neill’s destiny. Her father, Alfred P. O’Neill, served as sheriff from 1977 to 1985.
O’Neill served as a state trooper before taking over as sheriff. She rose through the ranks of the State Police to become senior investigator in charge of the agency’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations Alexandria Bay unit. She retired from the State Police in 2009.
In winning her campaign in 2014, O’Neill became the first woman to be elected sheriff in any county of the state. From an early age, she knew that law enforcement was her career goal.
In 1974, she was inspired by the first class of women to graduate from the State Police Academy. In a 2015 interview with the Watertown Daily Times, she said this drew her to her chosen profession.
“When I saw that, I set my sights on that,” she said. “It’s the only thing I ever wanted to do.”
O’Neill graduated from the State Police Academy in 1984; she was one of only 10 women in her class. But she quickly began serving as a role model for others. She drew attention to her work in law enforcement in her first assignment: patrolling the Great New York State Fair in Geddes near Syracuse.
“I actually ran into people at the fair that had never seen a female trooper before,” O’Neill told the Watertown Daily Times. “I didn’t feel anything but respected, but I was approached by people who asked me about my journey and what I had needed to do to get there.”
Barnett has the experience to oversee the Sheriff’s Department. He previously served as a sheriff’s deputy, leaving the agency in 2013.
We wish O’Neill well in her future endeavors. She served the residents of Jefferson County very well during her time as sheriff and exhibited the best qualities of the law enforcement community.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.