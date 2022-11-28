When he is sworn into office as Jefferson County sheriff in January, Peter R. Barnett will take over an agency that has been competently and efficiently run for the past eight years.

Colleen M. O’Neill pledged to do her best to reform the department when she ran for the position in 2014. She excelled in restoring the public’s confidence in local law enforcement.

