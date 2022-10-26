For more than three decades, audiences have been drawn to the musical artistry of one of the premier ensembles in this part of the country.
The Orchestra of Northern New York is celebrating its 35th season. Over the years, its members have offered numerous exceptional performances.
One of the highlights of each season is ONNY’s Pops in the Park concert, providing patriotic music to commemorate the Fourth of July. The annual event attracts scores of people to Thompson Park in Watertown.
Another favorite is ONNY’s yearly holiday concerts in December. They set the mood for the season and are a tradition for many.
ONNY is blessed to have had so many incredibly talented musicians within its ranks. Based at SUNY Potsdam, the orchestra makes good use of its connections to the renowned Crane School of Music.
But recruiting wonderful musicians is just half the battle. It takes a skilled hand at the helm of such an organization to help bring out its brilliance.
Since its founding in 1988, Kenneth A. Andrews has served that role. He has been ONNY’s director and conductor from the beginning, leading the ensemble with grace and confidence.
This season has special significance for Andrews. Not only is it ONNY’s 35th, it will be his last. He announced that he will retire when the orchestra concludes its performances for the year on July 1.
In reflecting on his storied career, Andrews said he cherishes every concert that ONNY has every performed. A decade ago, he found himself reviewing a wall of posters showcasing all the group’s concerts after one event.
“After the concert, I went out front after everyone had left and I just started going down and looking through all these posters on the wall,” he said, according to a story published Oct 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “And every one I would look at was special to me. I’d look at one and go, ‘Oh, this was special to me because of this and this.’ But then I’d see the next poster, and say, ‘No, this one was special because of this and this.’
“Faces would flash into my head — musicians who played during those concerts,” Andrews said. “I spent quite a long time there thinking about how many of these musicians came in and out of my life and in and out of the orchestra.”
Andrews has earned a stellar reputation as a director and conductor. But part of his gift is that he emphasizes with the musicians he’s leading. This helps him bring out the very best in each member of the orchestra.
“Anytime I’m on the podium, I never forget what that feeling is on the other side of the podium,” he said. “We’re all equal. Conductors are not the most important. Everybody has a job to do. A conductor has to have thought and vision to create that concert. But without every individual musician, whether it’s a principal player or a session player, if they don’t do their job, I can’t do my job. And if I don’t do my job, they can’t do theirs.”
ONNY will pay tribute to Andrews at 5:30 p.m. Saturday during a 35th anniversary gala at The Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam and at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at a 35th anniversary appreciation dinner at Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown. Visit wdt.me/CnyLnA to order tickets.
We congratulate Andrews on what he’s created in this region and look forward to attending his final performances this season. The good news is that he will return to the podium from time to time and once again take up the baton. He deserves this, given the legacy of extraordinary musical memories that he’s left us.
