For the sixth time, the Northern New York Community Foundation is inviting young people to participate in philanthropic efforts in their areas.
The organization last month launched the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge for 2022-2023. The contest is open to seventh- and eighth-graders in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The deadline to enter is Nov. 4; winners will be announced next early year.
Ten students will be selected to win $1,000 apiece for a nonprofit group of their choice; the grant awards this year are double what they previously were. Participants must submit an essay outlining a case for the supporting the organization they’ve chosen.
“We believe there are many youth seeking a deeper level of engagement in their communities. This program provides a unique opportunity for middle school students to further explore and articulate the ways they can support organizations doing work they believe in and want to learn more about,” said NNYCF Executive Director Rande S. Richardson said in a news release issued Aug. 19. “With the grants being larger this year, it is our hope that more students from all over the tri-county area participate and also represent a diverse collection of nonprofit organizations in meaningful ways. We encourage parents, teachers, friends and others to help make eligible students aware of the initiative.”
This program accomplishes two worthy goals.
The first one, frankly, is very easy for us to get behind. As a newspaper, we absolutely applaud any effort to promote projects entailing well-crafted writing among young people! Being able to choose just the right words to communicate effectively is an essential skill, and we commend the NNYCF for making this a part of the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge.
Secondly, this program entices students to consider what issues confront their communities and which organizations are addressing these needs. In so doing, it compels them to recognize the good work being done by specific groups and develop an interest in helping them succeed.
“In its first five years, 102 students and an entire class have been selected to present 99 grants totaling $50,000 to 82 different nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents,” the NNYCF news release reported. “An announcement of winning submissions and grant awards will be made in early January. A Community Foundation representative will then contact winning students to schedule them to personally visit their chosen organization, learn more about its work and mission, and present their grant award.”
The Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is made possible by donors to the NNYCF’s Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund, corporate support from Community Bank and a major gift from an individual donor.
The NNYCF has developed an innovative program to involve young people in their communities on a deeper level while supporting nonprofit organizations offering critical services. We encourage seventh- and eighth-grade students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to write good essays and submit applications.
Entries must be made online, postmarked or hand-delivered to the NNYCF office by Nov. 4. Call 315-782-7110, or send an email to info@nnycf.org for more information on the program.
