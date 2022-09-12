For the sixth time, the Northern New York Community Foundation is inviting young people to participate in philanthropic efforts in their areas.

The organization last month launched the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge for 2022-2023. The contest is open to seventh- and eighth-graders in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The deadline to enter is Nov. 4; winners will be announced next early year.

