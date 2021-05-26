The good news is that New York has access to $2.3 billion in federal funds to help people pay their rent.
But this doesn’t address a lingering problem resulting from a state moratorium on evictions. In many cases, landlords don’t have a way to get rid of bad tenants.
On May 4, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended a moratorium put in place last year on evictions related to the novel coronavirus. People who have experienced hardships brought on by the pandemic are protected from being legally removed from their residences. This latest extension will last until Aug. 31.
The federal funds will cover up to a year in rent and utilities that remain unpaid. This will relieve some of the financial burdens landlords have endured as a result of the moratorium.
But a Massena resident told members of the Village Board of Trustees last week that he’s having serious problems with a tenant because of the moratorium. Robert Perras said he can’t do anything about an individual who won’t pay rent or utilities.
“A Massena landlord shared his frustration with village trustees [last] week about issues he has had with a tenant who can’t be evicted because of the state’s eviction moratorium. Robert Perras said the individual had a land contract for a house but then backed out of the contract, making him a tenant [whom] he said has created nothing but issues,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The state … has a moratorium on evictions until Aug. 31 for tenants who have endured COVID-related hardship. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo first announced the moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in March 2020 to make sure no tenant was evicted during the height of the pandemic. … He said not only can he not evict the individual but he has also become responsible for bills that haven’t been paid and village code infractions racked up by the tenant.”
Perras told trustees that he has a $1,000 water bill accrued by the tenant, and his building has been cited for various infractions. He was forced to pay $700 for the village to clean up “a pile of crap over there,” he said.
He was informed that the water cannot be turned off. There’s also a moratorium on having utility services disconnected due to coronavirus-related hardships.
Perras called the $1,000 water invoice that he must pay “extortion.” He’s justifiably frustrated by some well-intentioned mandates that have sobering consequences for those left to foot the bills.
The coronavirus pandemic hit many people in their wallets very hard. It’s obvious that they needed some assistance in dealing with the mounting debt they’ve accumulated. Moratoriums have been appropriate in certain situations to ensure we all get back on our feet.
But they’re not designed to create deadbeat tenants.
State lawmakers need to revisit this measure to provide some flexibility for landlords to get rid of people who want to take advantage of a crisis.
Perras said that if bills for services such as water and garbage aren’t paid, these debts could be added to his property taxes. And if his property taxes aren’t paid, he could lose this building.
Government programs created to help those in need shouldn’t shield individuals who act irresponsibly. Landlords provide a vital role in our society, but they have to pay their bills. They need leverage against tenants who believe the pandemic is a license to live on someone else’s dime.
