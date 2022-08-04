The tragedy of drug addiction continues to increase in New York state and across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an alarming increase in overdose deaths in 2020. The horrible news is that the situation grew worse last year.
“After a catastrophic increase in 2020, deaths from drug overdoses rose again to record-breaking levels in 2021, nearing 108,000, the result of an ever-worsening fentanyl crisis, according to preliminary new data published [May 11] by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase of nearly 15% followed a much steeper rise of almost 30% in 2020, an unrelenting crisis that has consumed federal and state drug policy officials,” according to a story published May 11 by The New York Times. “Since the 1970s, the number of drug overdose deaths has increased every year except 2018. A growing share of deaths continue to come from overdoses involving fentanyl, a class of potent synthetic opioids that are often mixed with other drugs, and methamphetamine, a synthetic stimulant. State health officials battling an influx of both drugs said many of the deaths appeared to be the result of combining the two.”
We have experienced crisis in New York. A news release issued Jan. 31 by the U.S. Department of Labor reported the grim news.
“Fatal overdoses in New York have nearly tripled in the last decade, with nearly 85% of them linked to controlled substances, including opioids. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates fatal opioid overdoses kill 91 people each day in the [United States],” according to the news release. “In 2021, the CDC determined fatal overdoses claimed more than 2,857 lives in New York, with 2,420 attributed to opioids. An estimated 1,000 people there died by overdose in 2010, 70% of them blamed on controlled substances. In October 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.”
Each year, the Penington Institute in Australia organizes the International Overdose Awareness Day. This year, it will be held Aug. 31. Many groups around the world host activities of their own “to raise awareness and commemorate those who have been lost to drug overdose,” according to the event’s website.
ACR Health, Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York and Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions will present their first Overdose Prevention Day: A Day of Hope and Remembrance from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31. It will be held on Kite Hill at Thompson Park in Watertown.
“It’s an effort between three organizations, which is pretty cool, and it makes sure that they’re able to help the community,” Mary Beth Anderson, director of development and community engagement for ACR Health, said in a story published July 26 by the Watertown Daily Times. “And we’re really pretty excited about it, trying to see if we can bring some more information to the community to try to help those who need it the most.”
This is an excellent idea, and we encourage people to attend the free event. It will be a time to memorialize those who have been lost to overdoses and inform residents of what services our community has to offer.
These groups are looking for individuals to volunteer their time to ensure the event runs orderly. People wanting more information about it may contact Anderson at 315-898-2462 or mbanderson@acrhealth.org.
