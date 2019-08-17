A fire destroyed a popular hangout in downtown Sackets Harbor on Aug. 12, leaving patrons wondering if it will ever reopen.
The intense blaze consuming The Anchor, 210 W. Main St., was reported to authorities at 11:30 p.m. that night. Witnesses said flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
Village officials praised the work of firefighters to save surrounding structures, and we join them in commending their bravery. But sadly, the fire spread too quickly for them to salvage the local bar and grill.
“Several other business owners in the village were among dozens of village residents who watched firefighters’ efforts from across the street. Business operators hugged the owners and offered their condolences about what happened,” according to a story published Aug. 13 in the Watertown Daily Times. “[Jamie] Hubbard, co-owner of the Sandwich Bar across the street, said she could not imagine what the owners were going through. Therese Johnson, who owns Harbor Pawz, said the loss of The Anchor was devastating for the village. Opened all year, it offered local residents a place to go get pizza and wings, play darts, shoot pool and have a couple of drinks.”
Community leaders have worked diligently to create a wonderful downtown in Sackets Harbor. With Lake Ontario as a backdrop, the area has a unique mix of shops, restaurants and taverns — and The Anchor fit right in.
Losing a popular establishment with a good reputation can be hard on any business district. But a tragedy like this can reverberate more powerfully in a region with significant economic struggles such as Northern New York.
Thomas Scozzafava — who owns The Anchor with his wife, Pearl — said on his Facebook page that they plan to rebuild the business. This will be a tremendous challenge, and they’ll need any available resources to succeed in their goal.
We encourage the people of Sackets Harbor to help out any way they can in this endeavor. They are stakeholders in their downtown, and starting The Anchor anew would go a long way toward securing its future.
