The Alexandria Bay Town Board has a bold plan to convert the former Bonnie Castle Recreation Center into an ice arena and its surrounding grounds into a multi-sport facility on Route 12.
Members of the board approved a resolution July 31 authorizing the town to issue up to $5.5 million in bonds. This would finance renovations to the 40,000-square-foot arena.
These projects would include roof repairs, fixing the dashboards and glass around the ice rink, new lighting. In addition, more than $250,000 would be used to turn 300 acres of surrounding land into new fields for soccer, baseball, lacrosse and other sports.
The purchase offer of $300,000 for all land and structures could bring the total cost of this venture to $5.8 million. Town officials will seek grants to help finance the project.
Board members looked at two other options: $5.76 million to update the existing municipal arena, 39 Bolton Ave.; or $12 million to $15 million to acquire 170 acres at Route 12 and Swan Hollow Road and build a facility.
Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet “said he felt the Bonnie Castle center property yielded more options for the town. The arena, which has an approved capacity for 3,200 people, could be used for concerts, trade shows and other events, and some residents have mentioned using a building in back for farmers markets, Mr. Sweet said. The property also has aluminum bleachers and municipal water and sewer connections,” according to a story published Aug. 10 by the Watertown Daily Times.
There are undoubtedly many sports clubs that would be eager to make use of such a facility. There aren’t too many major athletic complexes in this region, so this idea has a lot of potential.
Town residents will be able to vote this November on whether the board should proceed with the purchase. Its decision to issue the bonds will depend on the support this proposal receives from voters.
Before the election, board members should provide all information they have on any interest shown from groups wanting to use the facility. This will give voters sufficient confidence that there is a viable market for this ambitious undertaking.
