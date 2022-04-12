Child care options for families were already a problem before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus two years ago.
But the health care crisis exacerbated the situation even more. Some programs were forced to close during the pandemic. This left fewer places available for parents to use for their children when they had to return to their offices after working remotely for a while.
“The pandemic has been hard on parents — and they’re not out of the woods yet, even as most children are back in classrooms after over a year of disrupted learning. Across the country, day care and after-school care programs have been decimated by the pandemic and families are facing months- or even years-long waiting lists,” according to a story published Oct. 8 by Marktplace.org. “And the child care shortage is particularly dire in rural areas. A big reason, according to New York Times parenting columnist Jessica Grose, who wrote about how different families navigating the challenge, is that it’s hard to hire child care workers in the current labor market because the work is generally low paid.”
To help address this problem in the north country, Jefferson Community College partnered with Jefferson County, Lewis County, the Watertown Small Business Development Center and Community Action Planning Council. They developed the first North Country Regulated Home Day Care Training Boot Camp offered through JCC. It instructs participants how to begin their own child care businesses.
The program has been successful. In fact, it’s become a model for similar initiatives in other areas.
“Lewis and Jefferson counties are ahead of the curve with their efforts to increase registered child care opportunities. They have inspired other organizations and municipalities with their model and positive results so far. There are potentially 72 more child care openings in the two counties if each of the nine new state-registered providers from the first round of program training takes on a full roster of children. Up to 136 new slots could arise from the 14 new home child care businesses being developed in the second round of training that began on March 8,” according to a story published April 2 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The four-pronged action plan to help licensed child care opportunities grow involves multi-faceted training; small local grants to new providers for equipment; support for existing child care centers to increase the number of children they can serve; and the provision of ‘retention bonus’ funds to help existing centers keep their care providers despite the ongoing workforce shift in many sectors. Lewis County was the catalyst for the program after targeting the lack of child care — which became even more apparent during the pandemic — as a priority. The county Planning Department and economic development entity, Naturally Lewis, reached out to Jefferson Community College, the planning council and the Small Business Development Council to create the Childcare Project early last year. Jefferson County joined the team shortly after. Other counties and organizations have been noticing the program and asking to know more.”
The organizations overseeing this program are performing an incredible service for Northern New York families. We commend them on the work they’ve done to make it easier to find good child care. We also hope this idea expands throughout the region to make this option even more accessible.
