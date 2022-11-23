The difficulties of life tend to distract us from fulfilling our obligation to express gratitude for all we have.
And for many people, this is understandable. They unfortunately confront more difficulties than they should.
Some people are concerned about the security of their jobs and the lack of economic opportunities. Others suffer from health problems that inflict pain and financial hardships. Many people experience problems that have rendered them homeless.
Our nation as a whole has seen better times as well.
We continue to rely on our armed forces to defend our shores. Potential acts of terrorism remain an ever-present concern.
And for more nearly three years, we’ve endured the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. While we seem to have turned a corner on this health care crisis, the threat of disease is always present.
It doesn’t seem like the best time to ask people to make public professions of thankfulness. Wouldn’t it be better to wait for better circumstances to hold a holiday with such a theme?
Actually, our greatest expressions of appreciation often come in moments of turmoil. Abraham Lincoln in 1863 issued a proclamation for “a day of Thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father” when the country was in the midst of the worst crisis since its founding.
The people of the United States have never shied away from confronting the most serious issues we face. In our darkest hours, we have drawn from the extraordinary resources that sustain us and keep us moving forward.
Religious communities have proven time and again to offer the spiritual food we need to renew our souls. In moments of great joy and horrendous despair, we enter our houses of worship to draw strength from each other.
Friends provide essential comfort when the going gets tough. They know how to build us up when we’re feeling down.
The most important pillar of any good society, though, is the family. This unit creates the strongest bonds between individuals and provides the stability upon which we all rely.
Most of us have the privilege of being part of a wonderful family. In observing Thanksgiving on Thursday, we’ll gather with family to share the joy of fellowship.
But please be mindful of Americans who will not be with their family on Thanksgiving.
Invite someone living a long way from home to join in your family celebration. Volunteer to provide a Thanksgiving meal to those less fortunate at a church in the area.
Visit people in hospitals and shelters to spread the cheer of this holiday. Bring some baked goods to a police station or fire department to brighten the occasion for public safety professionals working to keep us safe.
While our struggles may seem overwhelming, we always have reasons to be grateful. Thanksgiving is a time to humbly reflect on the abundant blessings our communities and nation offer.
The act of recalling everything for which we should be grateful is a joyous experience in itself. As long as there are people in our lives who mean the world to us, we have all the necessary resources to face any challenge. And we increase the value of this holiday each year by reflecting on those who have less and striving to support them in their times of need.
Happy Thanksgiving.
