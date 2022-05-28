If there’s one thing Sean M. Hennessey knows how to do, it’s organizing events to bring people together to enjoy themselves.
The Black River resident has a history of community involvement. He’s well known for his role in staging the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in Watertown. He helped put on the Donegal Beard Growing Competition.
Obviously proud of his family’s Celtic ancestry, Hennessey also has served as president of the Monsignor James Ruddy Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In addition, he was ambassador of the North Country Irish Road Bowling League.
Hennessey previously served as Democratic commissioner for the Jefferson County Board of Elections. He resigned his position in 2012 to accept the role of superintendent of the Dulles State Office Building. He left this post to take a job as assistant commissioner for regional operations at the Department of Transportation for Syracuse, Utica and Watertown.
New York officials have new plans for Hennessey, a position that seems right up his alley. Last week, he was appointed assistant director of the Great New York State Fair — but he will serve as interim director of this year’s fair.
A news release issued May 24 by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets said that Hennessey “has a proven track record of successful management of employees and systems within public agencies, including administration of large annual budgets and multimillion dollar capital projects. His additional experience as executive board member, booking agent and spokesperson for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival gives him tremendous experience in coordinating and promoting large-scale cultural events such as the fair. In his new role, Mr. Hennessey will spearhead the 2022 Great New York State Fair, which will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. People from across New York state will come together again this year to experience an affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides and dozens of big-name entertainers.”
Hennessey is looking forward to this new challenge.
“The Great New York State Fair is an iconic attraction known around the world for its focus on entertainment and showing the best of New York agriculture. I am extremely grateful and humbled to be chosen as interim director and to become a part of the team that makes the magic happen,” he was quoted as saying in the news release. “The team at the fair is first rate. And I know that my extensive operations and emergency management experience, coupled with my years of volunteer work, will be a great complement to their hard work. I wish to thank Gov. [Kathleen C.] Hochul, Commissioner [Richard A.] Ball and the team at the Department of Agriculture and Markets for this opportunity. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves immediately and get to work with the team to put on the best possible show for fairgoers in 2022.”
This development shows that the 2022 Great New York State Fair is in the best of hands.
Hennessey’s community involvement and knowledge of state agency operations will benefit the 2022 fair enormously. We eagerly anticipate what Hennessey has planned for fairgoers in Geddes this year.
