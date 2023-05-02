The streetscape program in Watertown is proceeding nicely.
But one part of the initiative is raising concerns. City officials will incorporate reverse angle parking on 42 of 47 parking spots along Court Street.
Reverse angle parking allows drivers to back into parking spaces on an angle. This way, their cars are facing forward when they’re ready to pull out.
This method is a good way to avoid common accidents caused by motorists pulling out of parking spaces in reverse. It also offers drivers a safer way to retrieve items from the trunks of their cars as they’ll be closer to sidewalks.
However, the program will confront a few challenges. The biggest one is that many drivers have never tried reverse angle parking and may feel uncomfortable throughout the process.
City planner Geoffrey T. Urda spoke at a recent Advantage Watertown meeting about the pilot program. He said the city will limit the use of this parking tactic to Court Street for the time being to see how it works.
“Change is difficult for people. But once it goes online, I think people will get used to it,” Urda said, according to a story published April 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s safer.”
Urda told Advantage Watertown members that the city of Auburn successfully implemented reverse angle parking in its downtown. Auburn undertook a public relations campaign to inform residents of how to carry out this parking method, Urda said.
“Watertown plans an educational campaign to get the word out before the street improvements are finished but haven’t finalized it yet, Mr. Urda said,” the article reported. “Jason White, a member of the Advantage Watertown group of community and business members, said he’s used the reverse angle parking in Auburn and found it to be a simple way to park. He and a buddy are going down to Auburn in May to visit the Seward House Museum — the home of William Seward, President Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of state — and will park his vehicle using reverse angle parking once again. He might even take a video of the procedure that the city can use to show how it’s done.
“Reverse angle parking is like parallel parking, only easier because you are only making one turning movement when backing up instead of two, Mr. Urda explained. Here are some simple instructions how it’s done: There are three steps to reverse angle parking: Signal, stop, reverse. Signal: Turn on your right turn signal before you finish driving past the space you wish to park in, as you would if you were backing into a parallel parking space. Stop: Bring your car to a complete stop just past the parking space. Reverse: Shift gears into reverse and back into the space. Do not rely solely on your backup camera. Use your mirrors to verify your track. Then when you leave the space, you can put the car in drive and merge with traffic.”
Municipal officials around the country who have implemented reverse angle parking testify to its safety. This makes sense as drivers will have a better view of oncoming traffic when they leave the parking space.
One glitch may be in the initial step. When vehicles pull just beyond the space they wish to park in, any cars following them may not stop in time to let them back into the spot.
Drivers need to educate themselves on this new technique and exercise caution when traveling down Court Street. But if we become familiar with the process, things should run smoothly. We wish the Planning Department well in its efforts to inform motorists of this new method of parking.
