A project several years in the making to improve an exceptional Northern New York organization resulted in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.
Representatives of The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence celebrated the completion of renovation work July 15. The 43,000-square-foot structure on Gaffney Drive in Watertown opened in 1968, and the only significant improvement occurred when an addition was built in 1972.
The $12 million project began three years ago. This included initial planning, design and engineering, construction and carrying out a capital campaign to help with funding the work. Renovations started last year.
“The project will transform the building into a modern, state-of-the-art facility,” according to a story published May 5, 2020, by the Watertown Daily Times. “Doorways and hallways will be widened to better accommodate motorized wheelchairs. Classrooms and peer group rooms will be updated and relocated to provide natural light. Entrances will be relocated to make services offered more accessible to the community, and upgrades will be made to technology to improve vital therapy services.
“Clinical support, such as occupational, physical and speech therapy, will be provided in designated space in the middle of the building,” the article reported. “A major new feature will be a Trac rail system connected throughout the building’s ceiling, [which] will allow for easier transfer of disabled clients to be moved from wheelchairs.”
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence launched in 2019 with the merger of Jefferson Rehabilitation Center in Watertown and St. Lawrence ARC in Canton, both part of The Arc New York. They began consolidating their operations two years earlier.
The Arc New York provides a variety of services for people with developmental and physical disabilities. Formerly known as NYSARC, the organization was founded in 1949. Through its affiliated groups, it has served a crucial role in helping individuals lead fulfilling lives.
The capital campaign by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence raised about $2.9 million for the renovation project. Former state Assemblywoman Addie A.E. Jenne, D-Theresa, helped secure $250,000 in state funding while she was in office. Money for the work also came from Arc operating funds.
This project will truly benefit The Arc’s clients.
“The Gaffney Drive building renovation will impact preschool and clinical services, allowing The Arc to improve delivery of vital services to children from birth through age 5 with varying disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, speech and swallowing difficulties, physical immobility, and other developmental and intellectual disabilities. It will also impact the adult day habilitation program, which has been transformed by this capital project to better meet the needs of the adults who utilize services in the building,” according to a story published July 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The renovation will also enable the Arc to increase physical therapy services available to adults with disabilities through an expansion and relocation of clinical space, which has been enhanced to include more private physical therapy spaces with the flexibility to create larger open space for gait training and physical activity, specialized occupational therapy space which will assist people with disabilities in learning daily life skills and increasing independence, designated and private space for speech therapy, and relocation of the clinic entrance to better accommodate people from the community accessing clinic services.”
We commend everyone who worked so diligently on this project. The renovation work should enhance the essential services offered by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, and we look forward to its continued success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.