As the nature of the novel coronavirus changes, so do the measures taken by governmental entities trying to control the pandemic.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York would no longer require contact tracing for residents who test positive for the virus. County public health departments may continue this practice if they wish, but it ceases to be a state mandate.
This is a significant development. It means that state authorities will make better use of the honor system as opposed to dictating what people must do and when to do it.
We can show that we deserve this new trust being put in us by acting responsibly. Let’s keep wearing masks in public places and observe social distancing whenever we can.
If we know we were exposed to someone with the virus, we need to place ourselves in quarantine. And if we test positive ourselves, we must make proper arrangements to remain in isolation for the necessary time. It would be good to work out plans for these possibilities beforehand.
The state easing back on some of its mandates is a good move. Governmental entities have come up short with some of the vital resources we need to get through this health care crisis. New York can now focus more on what people require to manage the pandemic themselves.
The rate of infection has skyrocketed in many regions of the country, for example, including Northern New York. But the Biden administration failed to fully anticipate the need for additional home test kits, so state and local agencies have had to ramp up testing on their own. New testing facilities have opened after ones run by the state and counties closed last year.
The coronavirus has entered a new phase. This latest variant, omicron, appears to be much more contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said Tuesday: “Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody.”
So it’s no longer a matter of if most people will eventually become infected but when. That’s a disturbing notion, but it’s true. Eliminating the virus entirely doesn’t seem like an achievable goal any longer; we’ll have to live with it for years to come.
But there is some hope in all this. While omicron is more transmissible, it also seems to be less virulent.
Of course, any individual’s response to the virus will depend on their personal health factors. So it’s crucial that all eligible people get vaccinations and booster shots as soon as possible. You may not be able to avoid becoming infected, but the recommended immunizations have a high probability of thwarting serious illness, hospitalization and death.
While dialing down their mandates, governments on all levels should ensure we all have access to what we need to move beyond the virus. Be it effective masks, home test kits or additional testing facilities, our public servants must help make this pandemic more palatable for everyone.
In return, let’s do everything we can to keep ourselves and those around us safe as we navigate this confounding period of our history. Get and stay vaxxed; wear masks when in public; stay home if you feel sick; and follow the proper procedures if you become infected. No one wants to live this way, but we can improve conditions if we commit to working together.
