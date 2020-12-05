The Lewis County Board of Legislators appointed a new member this week, and she’s enthusiastic about representing her constituents.
The board on Tuesday approved the nomination of Lisa Porter Virkler of Beaver Falls to fill the vacancy in District 2. Randall L. LaChausse, who was elected to the board in 2017, resigned Nov. 23. He stepped down because he and his wife, Janice, decided to move to Cattaraugus County to be closer to family.
“I will miss the people of Lewis County, the county employees and family,” he said in a story published Nov. 21 by the Watertown Daily Times.
When he gave them his letter of resignation, officials expressed their appreciation for Mr. LaChausse’s commitment to Lewis County.
“We have accomplished a lot, and we appreciate your service,” said County Board chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof, according to the Times article.
“We will certainly miss Randy’s insight on the board, but we wish him and Janice all the best as they begin the next chapter of their lives in Cattaraugus County,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche said. “Lewis County’s loss is certainly their gain.”
Given her background in the medical industry, Mrs. Virkler will be a welcome addition to the County Board. She was a full-time registered nurse in the emergency room at Lewis County Health System. But she had to leave this position to fill the vacancy on the board.
Mrs. Virkler said she has long been well-versed in politics. However, joining a legislative body had previously never occurred to her. A friend approached her about the nomination for the open position, and she said that she realized this would make new opportunities available to her.
“This also felt like a calling to make change, just like nurses,” Mrs. Virkler said in a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “We get in this profession to make a difference and this is another opportunity for me to make a difference.”
Mrs. Virkler said she intends to make good use of her experience in health care to benefit the people of her district and the county.
“If COVID wasn’t happening, I’d have lots of aspirations about Lewis County’s mental health and jobs. But really with COVID, I just want to get us through this next year, get the vaccine to anyone who wants it and help get us through this health care crisis,” she said. “I thought, if I was going to the polls to vote or if I were looking at elected officials, how cool it would be to be able to vote for somebody who is a nurse? And I guess the only way to have nurses representing is to be a nurse who is representing.”
Her insights should prove quite valuable to her colleagues on the County Board. She’s in a good position to guide officials in public health matters, particularly as they pertain to the pandemic.
To help her be fully prepared to represent District 2, Mrs. Virkler wants to hear from her constituents about their concerns. Her phone number is 315-544-0607, and her email address is lisavirkler@lewiscounty.ny.gov.
We congratulate Mrs. Virkler on her appointment to the Lewis County Board of Legislators. She brings a wealth of experience in health care issues, and this will be important in moving through the crisis.
