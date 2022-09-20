Members of the Lewis County Board of Legislators found a reasonable way to reward employees without committing significant sums of money they may not have in the future.
During a meeting of the Finance and Rules Committee in August, County Manager Ryan M. Piche proposed offering workers a one-time retention incentive bonus. This would come from about $465,000 in sales tax revenue.
Piche told legislators that the median annual salary for employees is about $48,000. He said this could help prevent county workers from being lured away by companies in the private sector.
“It used to be that municipal jobs — county, state and federal — were the best. But now, because of the changing job market, they’re not anymore,” Piche said in an interview with the Watertown Daily Times, according to a story published Sept. 1. “I totally believe in the cyclical nature of government employment. We get the best candidates, and our jobs are most attractive when the economy is down. When the economy is hot — which actually is the case right now and inflation is the result when it gets too hot — the job market is good out there.”
These bonuses will be funded “by excess sales tax revenue the county has received above its anticipated budgeted amount — on average more than a million dollars every year since 2008 and already 9% more than it was this time last year,” the article reported. “If approved, the payment will be calculated as 3% of each eligible employee’s basic anticipated annual earnings. Overtime or extra hours will not be part of the equation. For example, an employee earning $15 per hour with a 40-hour per week schedule will receive a $936 bonus while someone else earning that hourly rate working a 35-hour week will get $819. Anyone working less that 35 hours weekly is considered a part-time employee and will receive bonuses based on double the hours worked between January and June this year. Salaried employees will receive 3% of their annual salary. All regular employees who have been with the county since at least Sept. 1 last year are eligible except for interns, seasonal employees, election examiners and other election poll workers and elected officials. … The total budgeted payroll for the county this year is about $15.49 million.”
Employees of the Lewis County Health System would not be eligible for these bonuses because they received pandemic-related bonuses last year. And Piche as well as County Attorney Joan E. McNichol would not get bonuses either because they have separate contracts with the county.
The notion of paying government employees more money is routinely opposed by the usual suspects. And there are times when these criticisms are valid. Taxpayers don’t necessarily get a bump in their pay just because public sector workers do.
But at the same time, government employees feel the same financial pressures as do private sector workers. Inflation has hit everyone. Those who work for local governments have household expenses of their own.
Offering one-time bonuses is a prudent idea. Increasing their wages could be risky if sales tax revenue takes a dive as it did for this region last month. The county would be on the hook for ongoing additional expenses with less money to pay for them.
The full County Board approved this plan unanimously on Sept. 6, and this was a smart move. The bonuses aren’t going to make anybody wealthy. But they reward the workers for being dedicated to their jobs without committing the county to unsustainable wage hikes.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.