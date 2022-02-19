There’s no doubt that Lewis County has a solid reputation among those who enjoy the recreational opportunities it offers.
A recent report shared with county legislators shed light on how this relationship benefits everyone. People who use county trails for all-terrain vehicles definitely enhance the local economy.
On Tuesday, members of the Lewis County Board of Legislators’ General Services Committee heard a presentation by Recreation, Forestry and Parks Director Jackie Mahoney. She outlined information compiled by Camoin Associates in Saratoga Springs.
The economic development advisory firm conducted a survey in September and October about the overall effect of trail use by ATV riders.
Analysts with the company also used trail permit information supplied by Mahoney to reach their conclusions.
They found that about 6,086 people use the trails in Lewis County every year. These ATV enthusiasts spend about $6.63 million annually and have an economic impact of $8.3 million.
“Visiting trail users spend a combined 71,460 days on the trails while local users spend about 30,626 riding. Camoin further estimated that ATV users directly contributed 83 jobs last year, primarily in food services and drinking establishments, accommodations, and vehicle parts and dealerships,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The financial benefits to the county from off-highway vehicle tourism last year include estimates of $92,756 in property tax revenue, about $36,500 from the occupancy tax and $11,270 in estimated sales tax revenue for a total of $140,500. The study also estimated that the state brought in about $98,000 in income taxes from the recreation-related workforce in the county and an additional $115,000 in registration fees.”
This is wonderful news that confirms the value of offering trails for ATVers. They love coming to Lewis County, and the region benefits from their presence each year.
But let’s also use this report as a reminder of the obligations everyone has. It’s up to the government authorities to make sure the trails are in good condition, and recreational riders need to use them responsibly. The rewards of cooperating on this endeavor will last well into the future.
