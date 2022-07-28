Community leaders in Malone last week launched on an ambitious plan to provide affordable housing and benefit downtown businesses.
The 40 apartments will be made available to people who earn no more than 60% of the area median income, according to the news release. In addition, the residents of half of these units will be provided with support services.
“The site of the former Gorman Building and other properties on the block became a focus for revitalization after fire gutted the historic structure in 2017, resulting in housing insecurity for many of its residents,” a story published July 19 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Citizen Advocates Inc. completed the purchase of the block of buildings, two of which were heavily damaged in the fire, in 2020, and the permit to begin demolition at the site was issued in 2021. A final $4.7 million in funding came from New York State Homes and Community Renewal in early 2022.”
People gathered that day under a tent on Duane Street for speeches by stakeholders and officials near a pallet of original sandstone from the Gorman Building, according to the article. This stone and several other pallets will be used in the design of the new complex.
“The street-level commercial space will be split into five rentable units intended for community service organizations and other enterprises that complement existing businesses and community needs,” the news release reported. “Twenty of the apartments will include individualized services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health. Services will include mental health services, career and training support, tenant education, financial planning and literacy, life skills, healthcare coordination, addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services, and more. The services and support provider for these units is Citizen Advocates Inc. The building is designed to comply with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s New Construction Housing Program, as well as nationally recognized industry standards for energy efficiency and green building practices, including all-electric Energy Star appliances. Residents will have access to free enhanced broadband internet connection, green space, a playground, laundry facilities and a community room.”
The availability of affordable housing is an urgent need through Northern New York. This project by Citizen Advocates, an organization that provides a range of social services, fills a void in Malone.
By placing a large residential complex downtown, the project also will help local businesses. It will put residents within a short distance of merchants.
“It’s hard to believe we’re here today, after several years of planning and preparation,” Citizen Advocates President and Chief Executive Officer James D. Button said during the event, according to the story. “This is a project that the community rallied behind.”
We congratulate Citizen Advocates and its partners in bringing this plan to fruition. We hope it fulfills its goal of providing affordable housing to people wishing to get back on their feet.
