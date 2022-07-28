Community leaders in Malone last week launched on an ambitious plan to provide affordable housing and benefit downtown businesses.

Officials of Citizen Advocates Inc. joined representatives of New York State Homes and Community Renewal and local elected officials July 19 to break ground on the $22 million Harison Place project. The mixed-use development will offer 40 apartments and five commercial spaces. A news release issued by the office of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul states that the complex is replacing “a row of blighted buildings on Main Street in the core of the village’s downtown.”

