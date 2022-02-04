On this page last year, we urged those in the agricultural industry to express themselves on the issue of lowering the threshold for farm laborers.
The Farm Workers Wage Board, overseen by the state Department of Labor, initially anticipated announcing a decision on whether to reduce the number of hours for farm workers to receive overtime pay by mid-December. The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which took effect in 2020, set the threshold at 60 hours.
The law also established the Wage Board to assess if this arrangement was succeeding or if it needed to be adjusted. However, state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said Dec. 14 that the board will organize three more public hearings. They were held Jan. 4, Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.
We encouraged farmers and others in agriculture to participate in the hearings to let members of the Wage Board know how lowering the overtime threshold would severely hurt their operations. And many of them became involved in the process, offering testimony at the hearings about the devastating effects this action would have.
In addition, we called for members of the Wage Board to listen to these individuals. Many farms — small ones in particular — would not have the means to meet this new rule. It would result in numerous farmers losing their businesses, further concentrating the agricultural industry into the hands of corporate farming enterprises.
Sadly, the Wage Board ignored the farmers and other opponents of the plan who spoke up. Two of the three members of the board voted Jan. 28 to implement the 40-hour overtime rule for farm laborers despite the all evidence of why this was a bad move.
David Fisher, a dairy farmer from Madrid, serves as president of the New York Farm Bureau. As a member of the Farm Workers Wage Board, he cast the lone dissenting vote on the proposal to lower the overtime threshold. He told North Country Public Radio that Wage Board members ignored much of what was said during the hearings.
“Fisher says he’s also concerned that the full board did not review all of the video testimony collected during public hearings held on the proposal,” according to an NCPR story published Monday. “He says at least a dozen videos from opponents were not viewed at all. He says 70% of the testimony came from opponents, who said the measure would also hurt farmworkers.”
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Farm Workers Bill, which establishes the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, into law in 2019. The intent was to “protect farm worker rights and ensure equitable housing and working conditions,” according to information from the state DOL. While it established 60 hours as the threshold for overtime, the Wage Board created loomed over the process right from the beginning.
The Wage Board consists of representatives from the New York Farm Bureau and state AFL-CIO as well as a member of the public. It was a near certainty that the board would lower the overtime threshold at some point — it’s hard to believe that it took members more than two years to enact their foregone conclusion!
We’ve previously outlined the reasons why farmers should not be expected to meet this demand.
First of all, they have much of their income tied up in running their operations. Maintaining land (and paying tax on it in New York) is very expensive. Then there is all the farm equipment they must purchase. And if they raise livestock, they must constantly spend money on food and medical care for their animals.
Farmers also cannot pass on their excessive costs to their customers like many other businesses can. They operate in a commodities market, where prices are set according to global demand. And for some sectors of farming such as dairy, earning enough revenue to stay afloat has been challenging enough for the past few years.
Despite these factors, the Wage Board went ahead with its disastrous plan. While the increases in overtime would be spread over 10 years, many farmers are holding on by their fingernails now.
To assist farmers, Kathy Hochul said in her State of the State address last month that New York needs to make substantial investments in agriculture. She proposed to “create a new overtime farm workforce tax credit, increase the farm workforce retention tax credit through 2025 and increase the investment tax credit for all state farms as farmers wait for the state Department of Labor Wage Board to decide to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40,” according to a story published Jan. 5 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Providing a subsidy for farmers to offset the increased money they’ll need to pay workers in overtime is an interesting concept — interesting in that it tips Hochul’s hand. It shows that she understands this is an expense that many farmers cannot take on, so she wants all state taxpayers to absorb the burden this new rule would create. That’s an idea doomed to failure.
First of all, the state does not have the financial means to pay part of the wages for farm laborers. How will legislators compensate for this lost tax revenue? Does anyone seriously believe they’ll consider cutting spending to offset the subsidies?
Jeff Williams, public policy director for the New York Farm Bureau, explained in the NCPR article another problem with the tax credit proposal.
“Williams says farmers are concerned that they would have to pay the workers the overtime first and then wait until the tax returns are processed the following year to apply for the tax credit, and that could create cash flow problems,” according to the NCPR story.
Hochul indicating that she knows farmers cannot afford this new rule should dictate the Executive Chamber’s response: No, thank you! It would be outrageous for the state to proceed with a new mandate realizing it will put many small operations out of business. And the more farms that close, the fewer jobs available for laborers.
Officials might as well put a sign on New York’s entrance reading: “No farmers need apply.” The state DOL has the responsibility of approving or declining the Wage Board’s recommendation on the overtime threshold, and the agency must reject it now.
Unfortunately, Fisher is the only one listening to farmers about the numerous challenges they confront to keep their businesses intact — he knows their plight because he’s a farmer himself. If New York officials want to maintain agriculture as a vital part of the state’s economy, many more of them must join Fisher in his quest to support this industry.
