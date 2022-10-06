A serious breach of privacy on the part of a state agency must be thoroughly investigated to ensure it never happens again.

It appears that someone within the office of state Attorney General Letitia A. James leaked the tax return of a nonprofit organization founded by former South Carolina Gov. N. Nikki Haley. Stand for America, an advocacy group, is registered in numerous states including New York. So copies of its tax returns are on file with the state attorney general’s office.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.