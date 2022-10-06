A serious breach of privacy on the part of a state agency must be thoroughly investigated to ensure it never happens again.
Financial information from tax-exempt groups is a matter of public record. They all must file a Form 990 with the IRS.
But the portion of a tax return listing the organization’s donors is confidential information, and releasing it is illegal. In the 2021 case of Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that California’s blanket request for all charities to disclose their lists of donors violated the First Amendment.
The state attorney general’s office is entrusted with sensitive information such as tax returns from nonprofit groups. It is allowed to collect this information so that staff members may do their job more efficiently.
But it is reprehensible to consider that someone in the office leaked the list of donors to Stand for America, particularly for partisan motives. This may serious erode the confidence New Yorkers have that James’s office is acting in good faith on their behalf.
Many people have a keen interest in who contributes to specific groups. However, this information is private and must not be released by governmental entities.
“America has a long-standing tradition of donor privacy, which is essential to a thriving, vibrant and free charitable sector. It is important for a multitude of reasons. Some donors seek anonymity due to moral or religious traditions of humility or to avoid distracting from the mission of the charities they are supporting. Others seek to avoid unwanted solicitations from other nonprofits. Another common reason for donor privacy is to avoid being potentially targeted for threats, harassment or retaliation,” according to a story written by Elizabeth McGuigan, published Sept. 12 by Philanthropy Roundtable. “The bottom line is every American should be able to give freely and privately to tax-exempt organizations without fear of reprisal. That is true regardless of which causes a donor supports or where their political, moral or religious affinities lie. When donor privacy is compromised, all of society suffers. It creates a chilling effect on donors who might otherwise give to worthy causes.”
James must determine who leaked this information and take appropriate measures to remedy the problem. If she does not provide a sufficient answer to what transpired, the state Legislature must become involved. We need to know who is involved and what penalties will be administered to deter a similar incident in the future.
