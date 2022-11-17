Anna Exford and Mackenzie Ples, who both attend Lowville Academy and Central School, came up with an excellent idea four years ago.
During a Veterans Day ceremony, they decided that hanging banners of local veterans would be a meaningful way to honor their service to our nation. The students thought of the idea as the names of veterans were read aloud during that day’s event.
At the start of this program, seven banners were placed along South State Street. The project grew in popularity to the point where a total of 60 banners now hang along South Street from Bostwick to Railroad streets and along the first block of Shady Avenue.
Anna and Mackenzie have, in a way, become victims of their own success. They can’t keep up with the demand for new banners. The girls need to suspend the application process for the time being and focus on how raising funds for the program to continue.
These students are members of Future Career and Community Leaders of America. This organization’s mission is to promote personal growth and leadership using family and consumer sciences education,” according to a story published Nov. 10 by the Watertown Daily Times. The group “has many categories for projects that embrace personal development to community development.”
Anna and Mackenzie put a lot of thought into launching their idea.
“The project was multifaceted. The girls first surveyed veterans organizations to see if there was a need for such a project. They had to go before the Village Board for permission to hang the banners,” an article published Sept. 27, 2020, by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Presentations were made to the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars post members to solicit funds and support. They secured permission from the Board of Education to seek donations and planned and executed fundraisers. In addition, they approached the school’s Student Council and Youth Area Council/Pratt Northam Foundation for funding as well as the Northern New York Community Foundation. The project coordinators enlisted the help of the high school graphic communications class to create the banners. They vetted graphic companies before deciding Register Graphics of Western best suited their needs. Set up an order form and criteria then publicize the banners via social media and through school resources.”
The two students must work on the logistics of funding the project as well as having the banner hung. Of course, they must accomplish this as they continue their academic careers.
“This large turnout has been difficult to keep up with,” the girls said. “The village [of Lowville] is unable to supply us with workers or equipment to hang the banners. And being seniors in high school, we do not have much time left to devote to the banners.”
It’s obvious that Anna and Mackenzie need some help.
“In order to continue the initiative, the group will not be accepting any new banner applications until further notice,” according to the Nov. 10 story. “Once arrangements are made to contract for hanging the banners in the spring and taking them down in the fall, then the application process will be reopened. For the time being, there will be a waiting list for the banners. Another change to the program is that to be eligible for a banner, veterans must have served in combat.”
This is a worthwhile program, and these students deserve credit for creating a meaningful way to honor local veterans. People and businesses are encouraged to contribute to this cause. Contact Amy Beyer, the Future Career and Community Leaders of America adviser, at abeyer@lowvilleacademy.org for more information on making a donation.
