Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.