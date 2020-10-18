Abraham Lincoln was born in February, so it’s fitting that representatives of a local school district chose that month to implement a fundraising idea based on the coin bearing his image.
Earlier this year, educators Jillian and Joseph Folino proposed that people within the Indian River Central School District community raise 1 million pennies. Representatives from the Philadelphia-based district decided to donate whatever money came in to the Jefferson County SPCA in Watertown.
Some thought it would take a prolonged period of time to pull in that many coins. But supporters of the plan proved such skepticism wrong. Indian River collected its 1 million pennies — and then some — in 33 days!
“They were coming in from students. We had a huge number of local businesses that had little jugs out on the counter, and so people dumped in pennies, quarters, nickels, dimes, even dollars sometimes,” Vicki L. McCullouch, a K-12 social studies coach, said in a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Little by little, they added up. We also got a $1,000 donation from Northern Federal Credit Union, which helped very much.”
While the drive to collect 1 million pennies was successfully carried out months ago, the novel coronavirus pandemic prohibited Indian River officials turning over the funds to the Jefferson County SPCA. So they held an event Wednesday to present a check worth $10,000 to the organization.
“The SPCA will use the money to offset the cost of new cages, known as cat suites, for the feline section of the shelter,” the article reported. “Donations solely from Indian River cover the cost of two cat suites, which ideally would create four areas to house four individual cats. But if for some reason the shelter is faced with an influx in cats, the areas have the ability to be shut and create two separate cages that could hold a total of eight cats.”
Officials of the Jefferson County SPCA expressed their appreciation for the effort made by Indian River Central School District and surrounding area.
“Setting aside COVID, any kind of donation of this caliber that brings together not only the community but a school system, it definitely means a lot,” shelter Director Lindsay I. Hess said in the story. “To be able to swap out the old caging units for these new cat suites, these cats suites are phenomenal, so it’s definitely getting your money’s worth for sure.”
Indian River teachers used the project as a learning tool.
“Aside from raising money for a good cause, another goal of the project was to educate students. So Ms. McCullouch, along with the other coaches of the district, sat down and came up with lesson plans for grades K-12,” the article reported. “Mathematically, classes looked at things like how much pennies weigh. Scientifically, they looked at things like surface tension of water on a penny. Classes also did a community service component looking at where the funds go within the community and economics lessons based around the idea of having a finite number of resources and how to spend them.”
Indian River made the most of this campaign. The funds raised will benefit an incredible organization.
And students studied different things about the penny in particular and money in general, especially how wealth sustains communities. This was a worthwhile endeavor that should serve as a model for other districts.
