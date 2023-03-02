While it doesn’t resolve a serious issue afflicting this region, the reopening of an apartment complex in Watertown demonstrates the progress that’s being made on widespread homelessness.

The residential structure at 661 Factory St. closed in August 2021 when city authorities found some code violations. The building’s fire alarm system wasn’t working properly, and other sanitary and structural issues were cited. The Code Enforcement Department condemned the 25-unit complex, leaving dozens without shelter.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.