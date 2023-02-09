While the opening of the annual event had to be delayed — due to uncooperative weather — Snowtown USA finally returned to Watertown.
The multi-day celebration was last held in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Snowtown USA Film Festival took place virtually in 2021 and 2022, but all other outdoor and indoor activities were canceled those years.
Snowtown USA was originally scheduled to begin Jan. 12 and continue through Jan. 15. But due to a lack of snow on the ground and warmer than usual temperatures, it was postponed until the first weekend in February.
This development was ironic given that our region is known to have lots of snow and frigid temperatures this time of year. The warmer period snuck in between some major storms that dumped quite a bit of snow on Watertown.
However, the opening ceremonies Friday at Dry Hill Sky Area offered a sufficient amount of snow and incredibly cold temperatures. This is what Snowtown USA celebrates each year, and those who enjoy the events expect such conditions.
We’re pleased that Snowtown USA has come back following an absence of two seasons. Park Circle, the roundabout for vehicular traffic in Thompson Park, was closed this past weekend and turned into an outdoor ice rink for skaters. Accompanying the opening ceremonies were a fireworks display and music performed by Phil DuMond.
Events planned for Saturday were a pancake breakfast, snow softball and story book walk courtesy of Flower Memorial Library. In addition, the YMCA offered participants the opportunity to try out their basketball skills as well as swimming. Sunday activities were a snow sculpting competition, free admission to Zoo New York, a head-to-head contest between grand champions of the North Country Chili Cook-Off and free skating at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena.
Organizers of the Snowtown USA Film Festival teamed this year with representatives of WPBS-TV, the local PBS television station. A flannel casual red carpet reception was held Friday at the Empire Square restaurant in Watertown.
In previous years, the Dulles State Office Building hosted the film festival; it featured both short films and feature-length movies. Many of the films had winter themes to commemorate Northern New York. Some of the movies were made by individuals with a connection to our region.
However, organizers carried on with the film festival in a different manner this year. WPBS-TV agreed to show the 18 selected films (all of the of short length) on four consecutive Saturdays; this began Feb. 4 and will continue through Feb. 18.
“A panel of judges selected films from nearly 400 submitted for consideration. This year’s selections include 18 films from 13 countries, including Canada. Northern New York is also represented,” according to a story published Jan. 26 by the Watertown Daily Times. “WPBS is a PBS station serving approximately 650,000 households throughout Northern New York and Eastern Ontario via cable, satellite, internet and over-the-air distribution. In addition to broadcasting all official film selections, WPBS will air filmmaker interviews.”
Snowtown USA was held for years in Watertown, with the multi-day festival ending in 1997. Residents worked with city officials in 2013 to bring it back.
It’s good to see Snowtown USA return this year and have aspects of it evolve. This is a cherished event that highlights a wonderful season in our region — when the weather decides to go along!
