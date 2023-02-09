While the opening of the annual event had to be delayed — due to uncooperative weather — Snowtown USA finally returned to Watertown.

The multi-day celebration was last held in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Snowtown USA Film Festival took place virtually in 2021 and 2022, but all other outdoor and indoor activities were canceled those years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.