The Watertown-Jefferson County Transportation Council will seek the input of residents next week on plans to extend the Black River Trail.
The event will be held online at 6 p.m. Tuesday. People may register at https://TinyURL.com/vteCu6F4.
“The Watertown-Jefferson County Transportation Council has announced the first online public meeting for a project aimed at extending the Black River Trail and identifying other opportunities for improved bicycle and pedestrian connectivity in the region,” according to a news item published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “WJCTC, the area’s designated Metropolitan Planning Organization, initiated the planning study this winter with the aim of identifying a preferred alternative for extending the trail that would be eligible to receive federal funding. The official paved portion of the trail currently runs along the river’s south side from the city of Watertown to a trailhead at the outskirts of the village of Black River near Route 3. To date, the project team has reached out to key stakeholders in the region as well as property owners along possible trail extension routes through the village connecting to Fort Drum. The study is scheduled to be completed in the fall and will include recommendations for other bicycle and pedestrian projects to pursue in Watertown and Jefferson County.”
Extending the Black River Trail would enhance recreational opportunities. Such improvements make communities more attractive. The WJCTC’s long-term plan is to develop a trail system connecting Lake Ontario with Carthage, a goal we strongly urge everyone to support.
Residents should have their voices heard on this new proposal. Additional information on the study is available on the WJCTC website at www.wjctc.org.
