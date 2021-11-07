At a time when labor shortage and supply chain problems are plaguing consumers and businesses, enforcing another novel coronavirus mandate on U.S. companies makes no sense.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last week issued a temporary emergency standard designed to curtail the spread of infection. The order requires businesses with at least 100 employees to force their workers to get one of the three coronavirus vaccines or be tested weekly.
“The requirement published by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the Federal Register Thursday [took] effect Friday. The first compliance deadline for employers — providing time off for workers to get inoculated and ensuring those who aren’t vaccinated are wearing masks — is Dec. 5. Workers must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or submit to testing. The safety agency measure was announced in conjunction with a separate Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccination requirement covering health care workers at its 76,000 participating hospitals and other facilities. Enforcement for it too starts Jan. 4,” according to a Bloomberg story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times (http://wdt.me/5Ka8S3). “The OSHA rules are a key pillar of President Joe Biden’s push to use employer mandates to drive up vaccination totals nationally. Biden already has expanded the rules for federal workers and contractors, which will take effect over the next five weeks, requiring vaccination and offering no alternative for regular testing. The OSHA rules, while less strenuous, essentially extend that push widely into the private sector. Biden — elected in part on a pledge to quell the pandemic — views vaccination as the fastest path to reopening society and the economy, including employer mandates, booster shots and vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 that began this week. About 80% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose. …
“The emergency temporary standard, which OSHA justified by citing the ‘grave danger’ posed by the lingering coronavirus pandemic, requires covered employers to develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy or a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work,” the article reported. “In addition to requiring employers to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated, the ETS also mandates paid sick leave for them to recover from any side effects, the officials said. Employers not enforcing OSHA’s newest rule could be cited by the agency and face a fine of up to $13,653 for each serious violation. A willful violation, essentially an employer deliberately disregarding the mandate, could lead to a fine as high as $136,532.”
This is not an effective way to improve safety conditions at workplaces. Unfortunately, many Americans will choose to leave their companies rather than submit to yet another government edict.
They may be helped by other programs such as unemployment insurance and eviction moratoriums, which would soften the blow of losing their livelihoods. The severe shortage of employees has wreaked havoc on numerous businesses.
Will reducing their staffs even make them safer? How will this benefit Americans hurting from the sharp rise in prices of consumer goods?
People who are eligible to be vaccinated should get the shot. The best way to defeat this pandemic is to reach herd immunity, but we’re not there yet.
However, many businesses are not in a position to enforce this order. It’s one thing for the government to compel its employees to either be vaccinated or get tested. Pressuring private companies to do the same is a step too far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.