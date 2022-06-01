Few presidents confronted as dire a situation as did Abraham Lincoln when he took office in 1861.
By the time he delivered his first inaugural address on March 4 of that year, seven states had already seceded from the Union. Four would follow over the next several months.
He feared this would destroy the extraordinary experiment in self-government begun by our nation’s founders. Once again, Lincoln found just the right words to convey his sentiments.
“In your hands, my dissatisfied fellow countrymen, and not in mine, is the momentous issue of civil war. The government will not assail you. You can have no conflict, without being yourselves the aggressors. You have no oath registered in heaven to destroy the government, while I shall have the most solemn one to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ it. I am [loath] to close. We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone, all over this broad land will yet swell the chorus of the Union when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Despite his call for peaceful interactions, military conflict ensued. The Union prevailed, and along the way Lincoln successfully advanced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting chattel slavery.
While he opposed this evil institution, Lincoln actually didn’t intend to abolish slavery when the Civil War started. But to keep the country together, he offered a renewed vision of our national purpose. Ending slavery gave a higher moral rationale for preserving the Union so we could further expand liberties for all Americans.
This is part of the reason that Lincoln remains one of the most admired individuals in U.S. history. Monday marked the centennial of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
This tribute to the Great Emancipator showcases some of Lincoln’s most memorable speeches. His timeless words continue to inspire us today.
And it’s fitting that the ceremony to dedicate the Lincoln Memorial occurred on May 30, 1922. From 1868 until 1970, this date was called Decoration Day. Congress formally changed the name to Memorial Day in 1971, commemorating all those who died serving our nation on the final Monday in May each year.
The first such tribute paid to our war dead was held in Charleston, S.C., by representatives of the black community there in 1865. The Washington Race Course and Jockey Club in Charleston had been converted into a prison for Northern troops. Shortly after the city’s fall, former slaves created a cemetery for the Union soldiers who died there; nearly 260 military personnel were buried in unmarked sites at the race track, and black people dug new graves and gave them proper burials.
Throughout the years, the Lincoln Memorial has hosted other noteworthy gatherings challenging Americans to continue the push for racial equality.
Renowned contralto Marian Anderson gave a performance there on Easter in 1939. She was denied access to Constitution Hall because she was black. About 75,000 people attended the concert.
Civil rights leaders planned the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his epic “I Have a Dream” speech there.
The Lincoln Memorial is one of the most visited sites in Washington, and for good reason. Its design has a profound effect on those who view it.
“When visitors approach the memorial dedicated to Abraham Lincoln, many are taken aback by its majestic temple-like appearance. The individual responsible for this design was architect Henry Bacon, who modeled the memorial after the Greek temple known as the Parthenon,” according to an article titled “Lincoln Memorial Design and Symbolism,” published on the National Park Service’s website. “Bacon felt that a memorial to a man who defended democracy should be based on a structure found in the birthplace of democracy. The final design featured 36 exterior columns to symbolize the 36 states in the Union at the time of Lincoln’s death. The names of these states appear in the frieze above the columns. The interior of the Lincoln Memorial is divided into three chambers. The central chamber contains the statue of the president while the two flanking chambers commemorate the two Lincoln speeches that reflected Lincoln’s character as well as celebrate his accomplishments during his presidency. The two speeches selected were the Gettysburg Address and the Second Inaugural Address.”
After 100 years, the Lincoln Memorial still beckons us to seek peace with each other. We face another period of division, and sometimes it feels as though we’re coming apart as a society. But let’s use this moment to recall Lincoln’s healing words to renew our commitment to everyone’s freedom and unite behind the cause of justice.
