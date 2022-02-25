Few elected officials in state government have reflected the character and values of their hometown communities as much as has Patricia A. Ritchie.
Since being elected to the state Senate in 2010, the Heuvelton Republican has drawn on her years of striving to understand what her constituents need. When analyzing any proposed policies, her emphasis has always been on how programs would affect all those among whom she lives and works.
Ritchie announced last week that she would not seek re-election this year. This will conclude her more than three decades of public service.
“For the past 11 years, I have been incredibly fortunate to represent the people of the 48th Senate District. It has been the opportunity of a lifetime and a job I have loved, which is why it is so bittersweet for me to announce I will not be running for re-election and retiring at the end of 2022,” she said in a Feb. 16 news release. “This is a decision I did not arrive at lightly. However, it is the right one for my family and [me]. Next month will mark 36 years of public service for me. And while words cannot express how much I will miss the work I do, I look forward to being able to spend more time with my family — including my husband who retired a year ago, my children and my grandchildren.”
Commendations came in from colleagues upon hearing the news of her pending retirement. State Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, issued the following statement:
“Throughout her distinguished career in public service, Sen. Patty Ritchie has been among the most dedicated and effective voices for the region we both call home. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside her for many years and know she will be greatly missed. Sen. Ritchie understood the concerns of upstate New Yorkers and never stopped fighting for the needs of her constituents, both as St. Lawrence County clerk and for more than a decade in the state Legislature. She should be extremely proud of all her achievements and the legacy of public service she leaves behind. The north country has benefitted greatly from her leadership. I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”
Ritchie began her government career at the state Department of Motor Vehicles, working there from 1986 to 1999. She then served as St. Lawrence County clerk from 2000 to 2010.
It’s there that Ritchie revolutionized government operations. She initiated a method to process DMV paperwork for downstate automobile sales, allowing the county clerk’s office to retain some of the revenue. She’s long encouraged people to file DMV documents at local county clerk’s offices as a way of keeping taxpayer money in their own communities.
In the Senate, Ritchie has been a strong advocate for farmers. She previously served as chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Ritchie has promoted Fort Drum and opposed the closures of state facilities in the north country. She’s authored more than 60 pieces of legislation passed into law and shepherded at least $75 million in grants to Northern New York. Ritchie also regularly organizes Shed the Meds events, through which people may safely dispose of prescription medications.
She’s brought attention to numerous issues important to her constituents — in Albany and beyond.
In 2017, Ritchie traveled to Ottawa to testify before the Canadian Parliament’s Senate Defense and Security Committee. She called for the elimination of the need for U.S. boaters to report to Canadian customs when passing through Canadian waters. The Canadian government later passed such a law.
Ritchie summed up her experiences in public service with these words:
“People will often ask me, ‘What’s the best part of your job?’ The answer is simple, and it’s the people. Throughout the years, I have been blessed to meet so many hardworking, genuine and kind individuals. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be their representative and their voice in Albany. I will forever be grateful for their support, their friendship and for giving me this incredible opportunity.”
And in return, we will forever be grateful for Ritchie’s dedication to serving north country residents. We wish her well in her future endeavors and urge readers to reflect on the legacy she’s created.
