News of the global COVID-19 crisis has everyone concerned.
People fear they’ll become infected and get sick or pass the coronavirus on to other individuals. Many sites are closing sites to stop the spread of the disease. Businesses will be hurt by the loss of revenue.
But not everything is doom and gloom. Irish eyes were smiling when one event carried on as usual.
The state mandate to cancel all recreational and social get-togethers of at least 500 people resulted in the postponement of the annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in Watertown. It’s not known when all the entertainers and vendors will be able to get together later this year like they planned to do March 13, 14 and 15.
A cherished part of the fest is the Donegal King of Beards Contest. Most participants have their faces shaved on the same day at the same place. Then judges determine who has the finest beard at some point during the Irish Fest.
But with the festival put on hold, how were the contestants going to show off the results of their efforts? Would they be forced to grow their Donegal beards this season for nothing?
Laura Primmer suggested to her husband, Ian, that he host the Donegal King of Beards Contest at his bar, Time Warp Tavern. Ian Primmer was a participant this year, so opening his business to the contest was an easy decision.
Most of those taking part had their faces shaved on New Year’s Eve at Sportsman’s Barbershop, owned by Connie and Thomas Johnston.
Contestants who couldn’t stop by the business on that day were allowed to submit a photograph showing their clean faces along with a newspaper or news website verifying the date.
The event was scheduled to be held Friday on the 11th floor of the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street. But this 10th annual contest wound up at virtually the same spot where it began. Sportsman’s Barbershop and Time Warp Tavern are next door to each other on the 300 block of State Street; judging took place at Sportsman’s Barbershop, and prizes were awarded at Time Warp Tavern.
David R. Grandjean proudly claimed the title of King of Beards this year. Mr. Primmer came in second, and Colin J. Goutremont finished third. The judges were Keith Caughlin, Chris Dandow, Robert Mevec and Al Wood, all previous winners.
Promptings by local, state and federal authorities to avoid mass gatherings are understandable. This is a good way to avoid spreading this virus, which will keep the number of cases lower. We urge readers to follow government guidelines on how remaining healthy.
The Donegal King of Beards Contest this year may have been a wee bit of resistance to state orders. While we don’t promote ignoring common-sense rules designed to keep everyone safe, there needs to be some room for modest civil disobedience on rare occasions.
Holding this event reminded us that even in the midst of a crisis, life has its good moments. We can’t stop everything or avoid all other people all of the time.
With the number of cases increasing dramatically each day, socializing obviously needs to be controlled. But we’re grateful that Sportsman’s Barbershop, Time Warp Tavern and the Donegal King of Beards Contest organizers, judges and participants carved out some joy during a sobering period. While St. Patrick’s Day was subdued this year, this beloved tradition gave us some hope.
