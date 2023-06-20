Local lawmakers enacted a plan to help emergency service providers overcome some of the obstacles they’ve confronted for years.

During their June 6 meeting, members of the Lewis County Board of Legislators approved a measure to make one-time payments totaling $279,000 to eight in-county and four out-of-county ambulance organizations. The funds will assist these groups in recruiting new members.

