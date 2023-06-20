Local lawmakers enacted a plan to help emergency service providers overcome some of the obstacles they’ve confronted for years.
During their June 6 meeting, members of the Lewis County Board of Legislators approved a measure to make one-time payments totaling $279,000 to eight in-county and four out-of-county ambulance organizations. The funds will assist these groups in recruiting new members.
The County Board awarded $122,500 to Lewis County Search and Rescue, the largest of the eight in-county organizations. Legislators also gave $17,500 each to Beaver Falls Ambulance, Constableville Ambulance, Harrisville Rescue Squad, J.S. Koster Hose Co. Ambulance in Port Leyden, Lyons Falls Ambulance, Turin Ambulance and West Leyden Ambulance companies.
In addition, $8,700 each was awarded to Boonville, Camden, Carthage Area Rescue Squad and Natural Bridge ambulance services. These out-of-county organizations answered numerous calls within Lewis County.
County Board members drafted this legislation based on the recommendations of a committee established last year to examine the concerns facing EMS organizations. The committee was made up of legislators, county officials, town authorities, hospital staffers and experienced EMS providers.
“A lack of volunteers is a problem that has stretched far beyond the EMS context for years. But the committee found that recruiting enough volunteers to continue to meet the demands placed on the ambulance services is complicated by the local context. The volume of calls in the county are increasing, and calls are taking significantly longer, the committee’s report said — in some cases, multiple hours with drives to and from emergency rooms as far afield as Albany, Binghamton and Westchester because north country [emergency rooms] are frequently short-staffed and divert ambulances,” according to a story published June 7 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Changes in the patient care reporting process have added an hour or two of reporting time that can only be done on a computer after calls are completed and the number of education and training hours required by the state to be a technician or a higher level of provider have also increased. Only one of the eight ambulance services in the county — the largest, Lewis County Search and Rescue — has paid staff.”
The County Board also awarded a one-time payment of $60,000 to Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services. These funds will help BOCES create a two-year EMS training program for high school juniors and seniors. Students completing the course will become certified first-responders before taking their basic Emergency Medical Technician class.
In addition, County Board members renewed their support for a program that reimburses new EMS volunteers up to $5,000 through the Lewis County Emergency Management Department for their education supplies including textbooks and workbooks.
Legislators also allocated $5,000 through the Lewis County Emergency Management Department for the medical director responsible for signing off on specific items such as patient reports and narcotics inventories for all agencies.
Robert A. Mackenzie III, director of the Lewis County Emergency Management Department, admitted that throwing some money at the problem won’t fix it. But this measure will assist EMS providers in improving their operations.
“It’s going to be hugely beneficial,” he said, the article reported. “It’s going to give them the opportunity to not have to spend so much time trying to fundraise and do the other ancillary things. They’ll be able to focus on education and supplying service for communities.”
Lewis County made a wise investment in EMS providers.
We hope these funds will boost the efforts of these organizations to recruit the volunteers they need and continue offering their vital services.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.