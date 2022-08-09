The Thousand Islands Land Trust has once again made good on its mission to preserve recreational areas for public enjoyment.
On July 30, TILT officials unveiled the Rivergate Trail Community Connection Project in front of about 150 people. This 7-mile section of trail links the villages of Clayton and LaFargeville.
“The portion of trail … is along the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve, which has about 141 acres of mixed habitat, trees, shrubs, creeks and mature forests. The trail head is on East Line Road and starts with a bridge that used to be a railroad trestle but was transformed for the project and now has a viewing platform. TILT began raising money for the project in 2020, and more than $865,000 was raised by more than 250 donors and their families to create the final piece and to preserve the history of what used to be a railroad community,” according to a story published July 31 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The new section was essentially the missing middle puzzle piece of the hike from the Clayton Rivergate Trail, which starts on Route 12, to LaFargeville.”
TILT launched a campaign to raise enough money to renovate the McCarn Creek bridge. The trestle structure runs through TILT’s S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve in Clayton. The stone-foundation bridge, 160 feet long and 60 feet high, needed improvements to its girder bearings, wood support beams, decking and safety rails.
Seeing the bridge renovated has long been a goal of TILT. Completing this plan now connects a portion of the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail.
This was a very ambition undertaking for TILT. Work on the project began Oct. 11.
“The railroad trestle over McCarn Creek along the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail is decaying and has been fenced off for several years. People who use it now must gingerly walk down the banks of the creek and climb the other side, either as they head toward LaFargeville or in the opposite direction toward Clayton — in both instances usually with wet feet. In 1993, the Thousand Islands Land Trust began acquiring pieces of the old New York Central/Penn Central Railroad bed in Clayton, Orleans, Theresa, Redwood and Philadelphia. The rails-to-trails project, now 25 miles long, is named for former director, Louise ‘Sissy’ Danforth, who was the inspired energy behind its development. It’s a multi-use trail in several sections that can be accessed from multiple points,” a Times article published Oct. 13 reported. “For the safety of the public, the portion of the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail that runs through the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve will be temporarily closed from the trailhead parking lot at East Line Road to Black Creek Road in the town of Clayton. All other sections of the Rivergate Trail will be open to the public for non-motorized recreation.
“Earlier this year, TILT said that due to a matching gift from the Northern New York Community Foundation, it would take approximately $39,000 to reach the goal. A $50,000 matching gift from Dan and Lauren Throop has helped to power the fund drive, along with additional drives by TILT. TILT eventually plans to link the trail to the village of Clayton and is in the process of securing the easements and land to allow it to do that.”
The trestle bridge has been stabilized for public use. This is a tremendous accomplishment, one that will add to the many other recreational spaces here in the north country. We congratulate TILT and everyone else who supported this worthwhile project.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.