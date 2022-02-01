Residents and local organizations have graciously supported a major capital campaign undertaken by the Lowville Food Pantry, and officials with the group have made good use of the money and resources donated.
The pantry made plans to create a larger facility. This would enable those who run it to expand on their offerings to the people they serve.
The food pantry purchased land at 5502 Trinity Ave. from QubicaAMF Worldwide LLC for $1. The building previously served as a casket company and was later used to create bowling pins.
The plan was to have a modern facility constructed at this site. The food pantry no longer needs to rent space from the Lowville Farmer’s Co-op.
The building used by the pantry now is 2,800 square feet, and it’s a short distance from where the new 3,600-square-foot structure was constructed. Chief Executive Officer Daniel N. Taylor and everyone else connected to the food pantry have every reason to feel proud of their accomplishment.
The five-year project was completed last year. The pantry welcomed visitors Oct. 14. Officials have now begun the second phase.
“Lowville Food Pantry is up and running in its new location at 5502 Trinity Ave. With Phase I of the capital project completed, the food pantry’s board is now embarking on Phase II, which will convert the 2-story older section of the pantry. The older building that the pantry extended is about 70 years old and has some issues, Chief Executive Officer Daniel N. Taylor said. All the insulation is now at the bottom of the walls, so it needs new insulation; the siding is old tin and is starting to rot in places and cause other problems; and the roof needs to be replaced,” according to a story published Jan. 17 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The upper level of the older building will be used for the organization’s Christmas Sharing Program, which provides toys, clothing and food for families for the holidays. The estimated $60,000 project will convert the open 40-by-60 feet space into a conference room, secretary offices, president’s office, waiting room, restroom and storage area. In addition, siding and a new roof will be installed and other projects will be completed to bring the building up to code.
“Previously new windows were installed, but a large picture window will be added to increase security. According to Mr. Taylor, in the spring while the pantry was open, several lawn tools that the pantry board had purchased new from a local distributor were stolen,” the article reported. “In addition, the pantry is awaiting the delivery of an outdoor freezer built by Polar King that will free up space inside.”
This has been an ambitious project by the food pantry, and officials have carried it out their plans very well. Some events have been scheduled to help raise money.
“There is a spaghetti dinner planned for Feb. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 6912 that will be dine-in or takeout depending on the COVID regulations at that time,” according to the story. “There are also plans in the works for furniture and rummage sales along with a Chinese auction. Monetary donations are being accepted. Checks can be sent to Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 with ‘Capital Campaign’ noted in the memo.”
The Lowville Food Pantry serves a vital role in our community. We encourage readers to continue supporting this worthwhile endeavor.
