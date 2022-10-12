A project to develop a new recreational facility in Potsdam has the green light to proceed.
Earlier this year, village officials received $32,000 from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program to construct a pavilion in Ives Park. The pavilion will be 28 feet by 40 feet when it’s completed and have lighting and sidewalks compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. It will be located where the village’s farmers market is held.
The covered pavilion will provide shelter during events such as the farmers market, Potsdam Summer Festival, concerts and the North Country Children’s Museum Snowman Festival in the winter. People will be able to reserve the facility for weddings in the park, if they like.
Potsdam was one of 25 communities to receive funding from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. The village will provide a $5,000 match through in-kind services, according to a story published March 27 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Once the village was notified that it had received the grant, the initial plan was to have the pavilion completed sometime this month. But officials said last month that the project was stalled because they believed a fiber optic line ran through the property under consideration.
However, the map used to identify the fiber optic line was out of date. Another map at Clarkson University shows the line goes around the site, not through it.
This means that the proposal is cleared to move forward. The pavilion will be a nice addition to Ives Park, which rests along the Racquette River.
But not everyone is thrilled with the idea. Bruce Brownlee, a Hamilton Street resident, told trustees last month that the pavilion would be too close to his home and generate too much noise for his comfort.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler told Brownlee that officials have not yet chosen an exact location for the pavilion. We encourage authorities to work with residents living adjacent to the proposed site to smooth out any differences.
Ives Park is a real jewel for Potsdam, and a pavilion would be a benefit. It’s good that the village is moving ahead with this project.
