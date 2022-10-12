A worthy project

The village of Potsdam will go through with building a new pavilion at the original proposed spot adjacent to Ives Park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A project to develop a new recreational facility in Potsdam has the green light to proceed.

Earlier this year, village officials received $32,000 from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program to construct a pavilion in Ives Park. The pavilion will be 28 feet by 40 feet when it’s completed and have lighting and sidewalks compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. It will be located where the village’s farmers market is held.

