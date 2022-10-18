The State Education Department will restart its federally mandated accountability system this academic year, based on the results of assessments conducted in 2021-2022.
The U.S. Department of Education recently approved the SED’s plan. The SED said its proposal addresses disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic “and modifies accountability indicators and processes to best support New York’s schools,” according to an SED news release issued Oct. 3.
“The department consulted with assessment experts, educational leaders, parents, students, community-based organizations and stakeholders and performed extensive modeling to develop the [Every Student Succeeds Act] Accountability State Plan Addendum submitted to USDE in August 2022. USDE approved amendments to the state’s accountability plan for the 2021–2022 school year that include the following: modifications to New York’s accountability indicators, revisions to the methodology for determining accountability identifications and modification of exit criteria for identified schools,” the news release reported. “To obtain approval of the accountability plan addendum, USDE required New York state to assure that any amendments will impact only accountability determinations based on data from the 2021-22 school year and school identifications in fall 2022. Any possible updates to the New York State Plan beyond the 2022-23 school year must be submitted at a later date. Based on the plan addendum approval granted by USDE, NYSED presented to the Board of Regents at its October 2022 meeting proposed regulatory amendments to implement the amended plan and to restart the federally required accountability system.”
The accountability system was postponed for two years due to the pandemic. It’s required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
“The Every Student Succeeds Act was signed into law in 2015, replacing and updating the No Child Left Behind Act, enacted in 2002,” according to a story published Oct. 4 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The updated law took effect for the 2017-18 school year. The Every Student Succeeds Act retained the annual standardized testing requirements introduced by the No Child Left Behind Act but moved accountability to the state level and requiring an accountability plan be submitted to the federal department.”
It’s good that the SED is resuming its accountability system. We need to know how individual schools are doing when it comes to delivering educational services to our children.
However, some people are concerned that language used in the SED’s proposed plan is vague and may confuse stakeholders.
“After a two-year pause brought on by the pandemic, New York state officials are restarting their system for identifying struggling schools. In doing so, officials want to begin to ‘shift the narrative’ about how low-performing schools are viewed by the public, state officials said Monday during the Board of Regents meeting,” according to a story published Oct. 3 by Chalkbeat New York. “As part of the shift, officials this year plan to relabel schools considered in good standing as ‘schools identified for Local Support and Improvement, or LSI.’ The label is similar to those used for struggling schools. For example, the lowest-performing schools used to be called Comprehensive Support and Improvement schools, or CSI, but will now be called ‘schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement.’ The changes are supposed to be reflective of a system that pushes for improvements and support for all students, officials said, referring to the model as ‘continuous improvement.’ Asked if parents could get confused, officials said they’re planning to share more resources with families that clarify the changes, though they did not provide specifics.”
