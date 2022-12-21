Farmers across the state have confronted some serious challenges to keeping the agricultural industry moving forward.
New York officials recognize the detrimental conditions they face every day and have expressed their desire to help. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio R. Delgado went around the state this summer to meet with farmers and hear about the problems they have growing their businesses.
Hochul has created the Strategic Interagency Task Force Lessening Obstacles to Agriculture Working Group to address some of the concerns that farmers expressed. She hopes that this group will come up with ideas to assist farmers in resolving these issues.
David M. Fisher is the owner of Mapleview Dairy in Madrid and president of the New York Farm Bureau. He is one of the 12 farmers or agriculture industry members who sit on the group.
“New York farmers face a number of regulatory, labor and market challenges that limit the ability to grow our businesses in this state, many of which we spoke about with Gov. Hochul when she visited my family’s dairy farm this summer,” Fisher said in a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “I look forward to continuing that conversation with the SILO Task Force. It is an opportunity to identify common sense approaches to break down barriers and support our state’s food system.”
We hope the formation on this task force leads to something productive.
“Gov. Hochul today announced that a special working group of state agencies and agricultural community stakeholders will collaborate to support New York farmers and help boost the agricultural industry,” according to a news release issued Dec. 12 by Hochul’s office. “This summer, Gov. Hochul and Lt. Gov. Delgado held a series of roundtable discussions with a diverse group of farmers and industry stakeholders on Long Island, in the north country, the Hudson Valley and in the Finger Lakes to hear their concerns about the agricultural industry in the state. This Strategic Interagency Task Force Lessening Obstacles to Agriculture Working Group, as directed by the governor in response to the concerns of farmers and industry stakeholders, will be chaired and convened by Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball.
“The group will work alongside representatives from commodity sectors of agriculture to identify challenges and to ensure agencies that interface with the state’s farmers communicate clearly, interact efficiently and reduce burdensome requirements by focusing on future development. Feedback received from the sessions, which includes but is not limited to, getting more dairy into our schools, challenges with transportation and finding certified drivers, and the need to have access to new markets around the state’s climate change efforts, will be reflected in the group’s final recommendations. The emphasis will be on administrative actions that can be taken by the governor and state agencies to provide an immediate and timely response to important issues around supporting and expanding food production in New York.”
While it’s good that representatives of this group will discuss farmers’ concerns, forming a task force won’t be enough. New York authorities must stop making things worse for farmers when they know those in this industry are hurting.
They lowered the overtime threshold for farm workers, knowing that farmers can’t afford this added labor expense. To help the farmers out, state legislators passed this on to all state taxpayers by allowing farmers to deduct the added overtime expenses on their taxes.
It would be unfortunate if this task force became just a way for state officials to try to look like they’re doing something about the problems farmers face. They deserve real relief, and authorities must sufficiently address their needs.
