A problem that often remains hidden from view has been thrust into the public’s consciousness, demanding action on the part of local authorities.
The loss of several low-cost housing options for poorer people in Watertown over the past few years has highlighted homelessness throughout Jefferson County. The snowstorm that struck portions of the state more than a week ago compelled some clear-thinking individuals to devise a plan.
Homeless people began camping out at the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion in the JB Wise parking lot. Tarps were used at the facility to shield them from the cold.
When the storm hit Nov. 18, representatives from Jefferson County worked with developer P.J. Simao to create a shelter at his DealMaker Auto Group body shop on Main Avenue. Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, emphasized that this is not a panacea for a lingering social ill.
He’s correct on this point. This certainly can’t be a long-term solution to a complex problem.
“It is temporary,” Gray said, according to a story published Nov. 19 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s not the end-all answer. It is temporary. They will have four walls and heat and be out of the cold.”
But yet it was a critical move at this time, even if it’s short term. The people of this city owe Simao a sincere “Thank you” for the generosity he’s displayed by donating the use of his property for individuals who need help.
He also had financed work to make the building usable for these people. He’s doing his part to save lives by giving them an excellent alternative to trying to brave the bitter cold.
“It’s a terrible situation. But at least they’ll have heat and [be] out of the elements,” Simao said, the article reported.
We’re also grateful to members of the Watertown Police Department and county government for their help in getting the building on Main Street ready to house these people and provide security there. They acted wisely to thwart a humanitarian crisis and should be commended for their efforts.
However, more needs to be done on this issue. Public officials must continue working with social service agencies to expand resources to curb the incidence of homelessness. This includes the city, county, state and federal governments.
Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has repeatedly said that homelessness is a county problem, not a city problem. At the Nov. 21 City Council meeting, he clarified this by stating that Jefferson County has the personnel and a Social Services Department to address homelessness; the city does not.
Smith is correct that the county has dedicated staff members and funding to do what it can about homelessness, something the city has never done. So the county has much more experience with this problem. The mayor questions why Watertown should try to intervene on an issue on which it has no expertise or why city residents should pay twice in their taxes for a government response.
The city doesn’t need to try to resolve homelessness. But those who are working to do so require financial assistance from wherever they can get it. The city can at least do that much.
Many people have been surprised that homelessness has become such a prominent concern in Watertown. Could it be that housing insecurity has long been a problem here but one that’s easy to overlook?
It’s obvious that a segment of the city’s population has lived on the brink of homelessness for years. During the City Council meeting on Nov. 21, Gray mentioned that some people taking shelter at the Main Street property rejected the notion that they’re homeless. They told Gray, “We’re displaced.”
By this, they mean that they could find adequate housing if they had options meeting their financial means. But they’ve lost some of the buildings they’ve previously used and they can’t afford what’s now available.
There are undoubtedly numerous factors compounding this issue. At the Nov. 21 meeting, Gray said that some of the homeless people are drug users while others become easily agitated when discussing their plight. There are behavioral health problems that make maintaining a residence unlikely.
We’re just entering the annual cold season in Northern New York. Working to alleviate the plight of homeless people is a humane move, and we must see more of this going on.
