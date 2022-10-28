The numerous waterways in Northern New York provide wonderful opportunities for recreational activities as well as commercial interests.
This means that waterfront communities have tremendous assets in marketing themselves to residents and businesses. The beauty of these areas is truly something to behold.
Massena is one of the north country municipalities developing ideas on how best to their waterfronts. Officials want to take advantage of this resource to benefit their constituents.
The village began participating in the state’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program more than two years ago. It is operated by the New York State Department of State’s Office of Planning and Development.
The process for participating in the LWRP is divided into planning and construction. Massena retained the consulting firm of Barton & Loguidice to assist with outlining and carrying out objectives.
“The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program serves as the Office of Planning and Development’s primary program for working in partnership with waterfront communities across the state to address local and regional (coastal or inland) waterway issues, improve water quality and natural areas, guide development to areas with adequate infrastructure and services away from sensitive resources, promote public waterfront access and provide for redevelopment of underutilized waterfronts,” according to information from the program’s website.
Members of Massena’s committee overseeing the village’s LWRP process has held meetings since last year to generate ideas on how to proceed. This has been a good opportunity for residents to have their voices heard on this issue. Those helping to guide Massena’s LWRP efforts are wisely seeking additional input.
“Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee continues to seek public input on proposed projects that are part of the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said it’s an opportunity to comment on specific projects and allocate ‘funds’ using a budgeting tool for projects that are proposed in downtown Massena, focusing on the Grasse River waterfront,” an article published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. Ms. Chatland told village trustees the public comment period is an offshoot of a public information session that was held recently. It was led by Robert J. Murphy Jr., senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, the firm contracted by the village to assist the Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.”
Other communities in Northern New York have either gone through or expressed interest in becoming involved with the LWRP. They include Canton, Ogdensburg, Oswego, Potsdam and Watertown.
On the program’s website, the town and village of Clayton were cited as examples of the good work that can be accomplished through the LWRP:
“Today, Clayton is described as the ‘Gateway to the Thousand Islands.’ With its approximately 15 miles of shoreline, it is a major destination for fishing, boating and sightseers,” according to the website. “When Clayton updated [its] original 1986 Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan in 2013, the town and village of Clayton prepared to cooperatively take on the challenges of the 21st century — to embrace economic change and further enhance the Thousand Islands region as a highly desirable place to not only visit but to live, work and play. The town and village have turned their energy and resources to one of the region’s most unique and valuable assets: its waterfront. For many in the community, the waterfront represents the past as well as the future and an opportunity to capitalize on existing strengths while charting a new course.”
Massena residents should participate in the village’s LWRP process. They deserve to have their ideas seriously considered, and this effort will benefit from their ongoing involvement.
