When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo threatens to take the federal government to court, we’re not always supportive.
The lawsuit initiated by officials from Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and New York and over D.C.’s cap on deducting state and local taxes was one example. Mr. Cuomo seems to believe it’s the federal government’s obligation to subsidize Albany’s outrageous taxes against state residents.
It’s not, and a federal judge dismissed the case last year. Although an appeal has been filed, we’re not confident this move will fare any better. Perhaps authorities should find ways to lower the state’s tax burden rather than spending more money on fighting a losing cause.
However, there are times when the threat of legal action is appropriate. Concerns expressed by Mr. Cuomo and state Attorney General Letitia A. James over a new designation for several cities by the U.S. Department of Justice are justified.
The DOJ issued a news release Monday declaring New York City, Seattle and Portland, Ore., to be “anarchist jurisdictions.” The department said these communities “have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities …” In response, the Trump administration may attempt to withhold some federal funds that normally go to these municipalities.
“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said in the news release. “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”
Restricting funds to these cities will undoubtedly be challenged in court, and deservedly so. Whether such an action would be legal remains to be seen.
Mr. Cuomo wasn’t buying the Trump administration’s rationale.
“The president can’t supersede the law and say, ‘I’m going to make those funds basically discretionary funds,’” he said, according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “He doesn’t control federal funding. The federal law controls federal funding, and the federal law is very specific.
“I don’t really think they believe any of this is going to work,” the governor added. “Policing is a power by the Constitution that is left to the states. That’s the 10th Amendment; it’s left to the states. If they actually do this, we will challenge it legally and he will lose once again because we’ve seen this play before. But again, it’s just for the politics and part of his campaign rhetoric. … I think he’s more concerned with remaining president of the United States and he thinks his political opportunity is to try to divide this nation.”
We agree with the DOJ that it’s essential for governmental entities to carry out their duties and protect citizens to the greatest extent possible. But now that officials are on record declaring this goal, it’s fair to ask how much the Trump administration has done to bring about these results.
Will it withhold federal money from cities where police officers are not held accountable for killing innocent people? Will it restrict funding for communities that unjustly confiscate or destroy private property? And will it push its own officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to do their job of keeping our air, land and water clean?
And what of the Trump administration’s appalling failures when it comes to reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus? President Donald Trump admitted to wilfully concealing vital information concernign the pandemic, which undoubtedly cost many people their lives. It’s now the end of September, and officials still have not proposed a comprehensive, nationwide and effective plan for testing and tracking people possibly infected with the virus.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she is backing the DOJ plan. This is unfortunate as the idea is nothing more than a political ploy to appease Mr. Trump’s base of supporters just before the general election.
Threatening to withhold federal funds unless cities do the administration’s bidding is a perilous measure that will either not be carried out or be tossed by a court. Congress controls the way much of this money is used, and Ms. Stefanik should realize this. She should defend her institution’s independence from the Oval Office when it comes to allocating financial resources — unless, of course, she doesn’t believe in it.
