Nurses and those who support them held a demonstration Feb. 2 outside Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown to call for better working conditions.

One of their demands was for safe staffing levels. Medical facilities nationwide are experiencing a nursing shortage. In fact, the health care industry has been hit by a loss of workers across the spectrum over the past few years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.