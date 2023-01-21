Addressing the need

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul delivers the 2023 State of the State address Jan. 10 in Albany. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor

In her second State of the State address, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul outlined an ambitious plan for improving New York’s response to mental health concerns.

Hochul delivered her speech Jan. 11 in Albany.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.