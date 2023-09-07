Members of a state task force have finally a report they drafted months ago concerning the use of road salt in the Adirondack region, and we’re indebted to a conservation group for spurring action.
The Protect the Adirondacks organization called on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul late last month to make public a report put together by the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force. The conservation group said the task force completed its work on the report months ago but hadn’t seen fit to release it up to that point.
Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, sent a letter to Hochul dated Aug. 29: “Salt pollution in Adirondack waters is unquestioned. The data from various long-term research projects has proved the case and shown the impacts of road salt pollution to Adirondack waters. Protect the Adirondacks and the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute are in their 26th year of a partnership monitoring lakes and ponds across the Adirondack Park through the Adirondack Lake Assessment Program. This program has compiled a long-term dataset of [more than] 70 lakes that is invaluable because it provides 25-year trend lines about the water quality of many major representative lakes and ponds across the Adirondacks. ALAP is a key source of road salt pollution data in the Adirondack Park along with the Lake George Association/RPI Darrin Fresh Water Institute’s long-term study of Lake George. … Across the Adirondacks, it is estimated that 193,000 tons of salt are put down on state and local roads each winter, about 110,000 tons on state roads alone. The NYS DOT applies on average over 23 tons of salt per lane kilometer on state roads annually.
“Scientists have calculated that 50% of the salt applied to Adirondack roads is washed into a stream and then carried to a lake or wetland. The other 50% travels to lakes and wetlands via groundwater from salt plowed onto the land, or blowed off the road, that creates a salt bank in the upland soils of a lake and pond. The salt in the salt bank is then carried to lakes, streams, or wetlands from groundwater charged by rain. Scientists have found that in summers with heavy rainfall, such as 2023, the salt loading to lakes in summer months can often top loading in winter months. Pollution of groundwater has also contaminated hundreds of wells of residences and businesses across the Adirondacks.”
Fortunately, the report was released Sept. 5. The state Department of Conservation announced this development in a news release.
“New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of a report on recommendations from the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force. The task force was established in 2020 to review best management practices for road salt applications within the Adirondack Park to reduce risks to public health and the environment, while maintaining public safety,” according to the news release. “The report details the findings, review and recommendations of the task force with respect to road salt contamination and winter road management practices within the Adirondack Park. It also contains recommendations for an Adirondack Park Road Salt Reduction Pilot Program. The report indicates the need to reduce road salt usage while still considering the safety of the traveling public.”
It’s good that state authorities responded to the request by Protect the Adirondacks to finally release this report. This will provide guidance to how to proceed with a plan that serves everyone’s interests.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.