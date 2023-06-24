What most of us understand about the Civil War comes from history books.
This can create a distance between the present world and our past. Unfortunately, the people and events that shaped our society many years ago then become less significant.
However, these people and events are just as relevant to us today as they were in their time. We would not have developed into what we’ve become without them.
It is a blessing, then, to have individuals committed to preserving our history. Much of it has been lost throughout the years that have gone by. Recalling the lives of those from previous eras gives us a greater appreciation for the struggles they endured to maintain our freedoms.
Several organizations have taken on the task of locating the final resting places of Civil War veterans in Lewis County. On June 10, they gathered at Lowville Rural Cemetery to honor three of them.
Members of the Walter H. French Camp No. 17 chapter/New York Department of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Auxiliary to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Lowville American Legion Post 162, Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 and Marine Corps League Detachment 754 collaborated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain headstones for three unmarked graves. Their ceremony paid tribute to Pvt. Albert Loffler, Pvt. James S. Nolan Jr. and Pvt. Clark Taft Van Valkenburg, all members of the U.S. Army who fought for the Union.
Loffler served in the 5th New York Artillery. He died shortly after he was discharged from the Army due to poor health.
Nolan served in the 97th New York Infantry as well as in the 14th New York Artillery. He remained in the Army following the war and was discharged a year before he died.
Van Valkenburg served in the 81st New York Infantry, enlisting at age 15. He returned to his native Rome after being discharged. He moved to Lowville in the late 1880s. He died in 1938 at age 91; he was the last surviving Civil War veteran in Lowville.
According to a story published June 17 by the Watertown Daily Times, Loffler and Nolan are buried in the original Grand Army of the Republic plot adjacent to Lowville Rural Cemetery.
Jeffery I. French is past department commander for Camp No. 17. In a June 10 interview with WWNY-TV/7News, he said that those involved with the ceremony at Lowville Rural Cemetery are working to acquire headstones for the burial sites of more than 2,000 Civil War veterans throughout Lewis County. In addition, they are undertaking the same process for unmarked graves of Civil War veterans in Jefferson County, he said.
“In my mind, they are truly the greatest generation in our country because they saved our union. They kept our country together, and that is what the whole Civil War was really about: keeping the union together, preserving it like our founding fathers intended,” French said in the interview.
Historic events are no less important merely because they occurred so long ago. The effects of the Civil War continue to ripple through our society. We commend these organizations for honoring the Union veterans from that war and wish them well on the work ahead.
