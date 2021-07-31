Children as young as 14 used to be able to get married in New York if they had parental authority and the written consent of a judge.
This statute dated back to 1929. According to information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, more than 3,800 minors were married in this state between 2000 and 2010. A major problem was that the law provided no guidance to judges in determining of minors should be permitted to marry.
All this changed when the state Legislature passed a law in 2017 raising the age of consent to 18.
“Now, the law expressly prohibits anyone under the age of 17 from getting married and provides guidance for judges who are tasked with making a determination as to whether or not a 17-year-old may get married. Specifically, a judge shall ensure that the individual is entering into the marriage of his or her own free will, that they are not being compelled by force, fraud or coercion, and that the marriage will not endanger the mental, emotional or physical safety of the applicant,” according to a June 20, 2017, news release from the governor’s office. “Research shows that young women who marry before 19 are 50% more likely than their unmarried peers to drop out of high school and four times less likely to graduate from college. Women who wed before 18 are also at increased risk of developing mental and physical health disorders including facing a 23% higher risk of heart attack, diabetes, cancer and stroke. Girls who marry young are 31% more likely to live in poverty when they are older and are three times more likely to be beaten by their spouses than women who wed at 21 or older.”
State Assemblyman Phil Ramos, D-Brentwood, was one of the co-sponsors for Nalia’s Law (A3891). Information on his Assembly website, he explains the significance of the bill’s title:
“Nalia’s Law is named after activist and former child bride Nalia Amin, who was married at the age of 13 in a ceremony in her native country. Nalia was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her husband, an adult 13 years her senior, fled her abuser multiple times and was eventually rescued by the U.S. Embassy two years later and returned to New York. Assemblyman Ramos met Nalia in 2019 and was driven by her story and activism to introduce this critical legislation.”
Building on this previous effort, Cuomo signed a new law July 22 prohibiting people younger than 18 to get married under any circumstances. The state Legislature passed the bill earlier this year, and it will take effect “30 days after becoming law and will apply to licenses issued after that date and marriages that had not been solemnized prior to that date,” a July 22 news release from Cuomo’s office reported. It’s called Nalia’s Law, named after a girl forced to marry at the age of 13.
“This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York, and I’m proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation,” Cuomo said in the news release. “Children should be allowed to live their childhood, and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state.”
This is a positive development for New York. A June 3 story posted on the website for Human Rights Watch examines why it’s essential to prohibit minors from marrying.
“Human Rights Watch opposes all marriage of children under the age of 18 without exception because of the devastating consequences for children who marry, the vast majority of whom are girls,” according to the article. “Married children usually leave school and are more likely to live in poverty. Married girls are more likely to experience domestic violence than women who marry as adults. Married girls face serious health risks, including death, due to early and closely spaced pregnancies. Between 2000 and 2018, almost 300,000 children married in the United States. Around the world, 12 million girls under age 18 marry every year. That’s about one every two and a half seconds. If it takes you two minutes to read this, 46 girls married in that time.
“But the [novel coronavirus] pandemic has pushed more girls out of school and plunged millions of families into poverty, two of the main risk factors for child marriage,” the Human Rights Watch story reported. “The United Nations estimated in 2020 that an additional 13 million child marriages would take place over the next ten years due to the pandemic. Child marriage is still legal in 46 US states, but progress is happening. In 2018, it was legal in every state. Activists across the [United States] — and around the world — are pushing for reform, and the United Nations has set a goal of ending all child marriage by 2030.”
New York is the sixth state to ban child marriage. Unchained at Last is one organization working to expand this.
“We at Unchained lead a growing national movement to end child marriage in every U.S. state and at the federal level — as part of our mission to end all forms of forced marriage through direct services and advocacy,” according to information on its website. “Child marriage often is forced marriage, because minors face overwhelming legal and practical barriers if they try to leave home, enter a domestic violence shelter, retain an attorney or bring a legal action such as a divorce before they turn 18. Further, child marriage is recognized as a human rights abuse that destroys American girls’ health, education and economic opportunities and significantly increases their risk of experiencing domestic violence.
We commend everyone involved in the movement to revise this law. But most states still permit younger individuals to marry, so the work goes on.
