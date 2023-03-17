After a three-year absence, full commuter rail service between New York City and Montreal, Québec, Canada, will resume next month.

Amtrak announced late last year that it would reopen the Adirondack line this spring; this date has now been set for April 3. Amtrak suspended service along this line from Albany to Montreal in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic while maintaining the route from Albany to New York City.

