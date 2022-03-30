A Massena-based company is working with a dairy farm in North Lawrence on a concept that could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while creating another revenue source for those in the agricultural industry.
Liberty Utilities wants to build a 2.5-mile gas line to Stauffer Farms to extract methane. Using an anaerobic digester, the methane would be converted into renewable natural gas.
Stauffer Farms on County Route 54 is seeking assistance from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency with financing for the project. Members of the IDA Board of Directors voted Feb. 22 to initiate this process, which could result in the farm receiving tax-exempt bonds.
“Utilizing the methane generated from Stauffer Farms in the town of Lawrence is one of the first projects Liberty is undertaking to help local farmers address their environmental challenges, as well as offer a new revenue stream for dairy farmers that benefits both our customers and the farmers,” Emily A. Burnett, a spokeswoman for Liberty Utilities, said in an email to the Watertown Daily Times, according to a story published March 8. “Injecting [renewable natural gas] into our system will reduce some of the demand for conventional natural gas by acting as an interchangeable alternative. Since [renewable natural gas] is interchangeable with conventional natural gas, there are no updates needed to current gas infrastructure, aside from the main extension needed.”
The IDA needs to work with Stauffer Farms to determine if this project is eligible for tax-exempt bonds. The idea of converting methane into renewable natural gas opens new possibilities for north country farmers.
“Renewable natural gas is a term used to describe biogas that has been upgraded for use in place of fossil natural gas. The biogas used to produce RNG comes from a variety of sources including municipal solid waste landfills, digesters at water resource recovery facilities (wastewater treatment plants), livestock farms, food production facilities and organic waste management operations,” according to information from the website of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Replacing traditional diesel or gasoline with RNG can significantly reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, resulting in local air quality benefits. RNG is comprised primarily of methane; compared to fossil natural gas, RNG contains zero to very low levels of constituents such as ethane, propane, butane, pentane or other trace hydrocarbons. … RNG projects capture and recover methane produced at a landfill or anaerobic digestion facility. Methane has a global warming potential more than 25 times greater than CO2 and a relatively short (12-year) atmospheric life, so reducing these emissions can achieve near-term beneficial impacts in mitigating global climate change. For facilities that are not already required to mitigate such emissions, an RNG project can reduce methane emissions significantly.”
Patrick J. Kelly, chief executive officer of the IDA, summarized the prospects of expanding this concept in Northern New York.
“Everybody I think understands the importance of agriculture to the economy of St. Lawrence County and the north country,” he said in the Times article. “If there is a way for us to work with the farms and developers to help create an asset that can generate both revenue for our local farming businesses and a renewable natural gas source, it presents a pretty exciting opportunity for everybody.”
One definition of economics is: “The allocation of scarce resources that have alternative uses.” A free market works most efficiently when it adheres to this formula.
Using the latest technology to convert methane into renewable natural gas would benefit the environment and help local farmers. This project is a big step forward in addressing climate change, and we hope it inspires similar enterprises in the region.
