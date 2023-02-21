They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing.
Therapists, social workers and counselors have found numerous benefits of using dogs in their interactions with other individuals. Dogs invite people to lower their defenses so they open up more about the concerns they have.
This helps professionals address issues that may be hindering their clients making progress. Dogs love the attention, and this method doesn’t require any medication.
And now, more schools have adopted programs encouraging students to spend time with dogs. Carthage Central School District implemented a therapy dog policy last year.
“Carthage Central School District has added four furry staff members to provide support for students. Last year, the district’s Student Advisory Committee researched the feasibility of establishing a therapy dog program and presented its findings to the Board of Education. During their presentation, the committee members pointed out that dogs are found to help reduce stress, help younger readers gain confidence and foster more positive attitudes. In addition, younger students will be taught how to respect dogs. The presenters said that ‘respect goes a long way in the long run and is very beneficial,’” according to a story published Feb. 8 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Moxie, a black Labrador, has been part of Beaver River’s program. Moxie’s puppy, named Halley in honor of the famous comet, was the first to complete the required training and was placed at Carthage High School this school year. Science teacher Mike Pierce agreed to be the black Labrador retriever’s handler. Halley attends school every day with Mr. Pierce visiting students in the hallways and in the science room. Other members of the district’s therapy dog team are Oliver, a mini goldendoodle, based at Black River Elementary; Daisy, a charcoal Lab, at Carthage Elementary; and Mr. Red, a 7-month-old chocolate goldendoodle puppy at Carthage Middle School. The team is seeking a dog and trainer for West Carthage Elementary.”
Two scholars for Georgia Southern University — Jerri J. Kropp, an associate professor for the School of Human Ecology; and Mikaela M. Shupp, academic adviser for the College of Business — prepared a paper in June 2017 titled “Review of the Research: Are Therapy Dogs in Classrooms Beneficial?” They found evidence that using therapy dogs helps students cope with problems.
“In our analysis, three categories of therapeutic benefit emerged: a) increased reading and language skills; b) social, emotional and humane gains; and c) improved gross motor skills. Numerous studies have found that literacy skills can be improved from reading to dogs and that children gain confidence in reading and report an increased love of reading (Fine 2015). Therapy dogs can also provide stability and comfort to children who are living in poverty or abusive homes. Caring for a classroom animal teaches responsibility, builds confidence and gives children a sense of pride and accomplishment,” they wrote. “Research over the past 30 years indicates that therapy dogs may offer physiological, emotional, social and physical support for children (Friesen, 2010). The use of therapy dogs with children is successful due to children’s natural tendency to open up to animals and the stress moderating effect of the calm and nonjudgmental presence of a therapy dog (Jalongo, Astorino & Bomboy, 2004). There has not only been an increase in the use of therapy dogs in classrooms in recent years, but the number of articles citing empirical research has greatly increased in the last 10 years.”
There are obviously concerns about introducing dogs into a school setting that must be addressed beforehand. Are there any students who are allergic to or afraid of dogs? Controlling for these factors is critical.
But the overall advantages are well known. It’s good that some school districts in Northern New York have moved in this direction, and we encourage others to follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.