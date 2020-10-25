When a county’s top law enforcement authority provides insights on how to confront a specific aspect of crime, legislators should listen.
During a St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting Monday, lawmakers discussed a federal grant they received for drug treatment. Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe provided input on the issue of substance abuse.
“We have a problem in this county,” Mr. Bigwarfe said, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “I’ve said it, and I’m going to say it again: You just can’t arrest your way out of it. There needs to be treatment. There needs to be education. There needs to be enforcement. All three together, I think, is the way we need to go.”
Mr. Bigwarfe’s recommendations are well founded. Law enforcement and mental hygiene professionals have known for many years that a multi-pronged approach to drug crimes is the best route to reducing recidivism.
Jails with the highest inmate populations across the country have become the largest drug treatment facilities. Drug addiction and associated criminal behavior go hand in hand. So the only way to controlling crimes associated with drugs is to treat defendants for their drug addiction and evaluate other mental health issues they may have.
“St. Lawrence County was awarded a $900,000 federal grant Friday, mostly to support the establishment of an outpatient opioid treatment program. But the process to approve it has been rife with disagreement among legislators and has exacerbated ideological disagreements about combating substance abuse on a wider scale. The grant for the opioid treatment program awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program would help provide mostly startup funds for an outpatient center for medication-assisted treatment,” the article reported. “Over the last few months, the Community Services Board and now the County Board of Legislators have been fielding and considering proposals from three different entities vying for the program. They are the St. Lawrence Health System, St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers [in] Saranac Lake and the county-run Community Services program. St. Joseph’s has services in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. All three have laid out basic frameworks to their proposals and presented before the County Board of Legislators last month. The program would likely be based out of Massena. [T]he two nearest options are in Watertown and Plattsburgh — both [more than] an hour away for most of St. Lawrence County.”
Mr. Bigwarfe made a compelling case about why incarcerating drug addicts wasn’t the only answer. But Legislator Rita A. Curran, R-Massena, had her doubts.
“We have to think about if we want to be nice about policing,” she said during the meeting. “We also have to figure out how many dead young individuals we’re willing to put up with before we put some people in jail. Just a thought.”
This isn’t a matter of being “nice about policing,” as Ms. Curran claims. It’s about being effective when it comes to curbing drug activity and related crimes.
It’s peculiar that Ms. Curran would take this stance. As a family nurse practitioner, she should understand how critical it is to provide treatment. This method has proven successful, and her skepticism about it may hamper constructive measures by the county to move forward.
County Board Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot didn’t clarify anything at the meeting.
“The sheriff is right; we’re not going to arrest our way out of it,” he said. “We’re also not going to treat our way out of it because there are too many people who feel the need to use these things. So I’m not saying that we shouldn’t be doing something, and I do agree that we do need to make a decision. We have not been sitting on our hands and dragging our feet with regards to this issue.”
As Mr. Bigwarfe pointed out, incarceration is certainly warranted at times. But merely throwing people behind bars for drug crimes won’t solve the problem.
Treatment and education also are essential components of addressing this problem. Until more legislators realize this, St. Lawrence County isn’t likely to see anticipated results.
